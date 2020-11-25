New Cars and Bikes in India
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand

The 2021 Honda City Hatchback is built on the same platform as the new City sedan that's sold in India, and the car also borrows its styling cues. The Thai-spec City hatchback is offered in three variants - S+, SV, and RS.

By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
The Thai-spec Honda City hatchback is offered in three variants - S+, SV, and RS expand View Photos
The Thai-spec Honda City hatchback is offered in three variants - S+, SV, and RS

Highlights

  • The Honda City hatchback has been revealed in Thailand
  • The Honda City hatchback will be based on the new City sedan
  • The new City hatchback comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Honda has finally unveiled the long-anticipated City hatchback in Thailand. The new hatchback model has been added to the carmaker's official Thai website which also states that prices for the car will start at 599,000 Thai Baht, and that is about over ₹ 14.60 lakh. The car will replace the Honda Jazz, also known as the Fit, in markets where the third-gen model is still on sales, that includes Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. That is mainly because the new-gen Jazz, showcased in Japan, is now a more compact looking car, whereas the City hatch will be bigger and a more premium offering. While India too gets the same third-gen Honda Jazz, chances of the new City Hatchback coming to our shores are quite bleak.

Also Read: All-New Honda City Hatchback Spotted Testing In Thailand For The First Time

The Honda City Hatchback is built on the same platform as the new City sedan and it also borrows the latter's styling cues

The Thai-spec Honda City hatchback is offered in three variants - S+, SV, and ₹ The 2021 Honda City Hatchback is built on the same platform as the new City sedan that's sold in India, and the car also borrows its styling cues. This includes that thick chrome slat on the grille, sleek LED projector headlamps, sporty bumpers with larger intakes, and bold character lines that add a sculpted look to the car. In Thailand, the car also comes in the top-spec RS trim that comes with a sportier look, full LED headlamps and blacked-out exterior elements. The wheels, ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, are all treated in black, while the LED taillamps and the faux diffuser also get black elements.

Also Read: New Gen Honda City Review

The City hatchback gets an all-black interior as standard, while the RS trim gets suede/fabric/leather combination for the upholstery

The Honda City Hatchback measures 4,349 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width, 1,488 mm in height, and it comes with a 2,589 mm long wheelbase. Compared to the Thai spec City sedan, the hatchback is 200 mm shorter. As for the cabin, the car will get all-black interior with fabric, leather, or suede/fabric/leather combination based on the variant. Most of the feature will remain similar to the ones offered with the City sedan like automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver's seat, 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, option to connect two devices, Honda Connect, 6 airbags, hill start assist, ABS with EBD, rear camera and more. The City hatchback will also come with a 60:40 split rear seat that's not offered with the city sedan.

The Honda City Hatchback measures 4,349 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width, 1,488 mm in height

The Honda City hatchback will be powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make about 120 bhp and 173 Nm of peak torque. In Thailand, the car comes with a CVT automatic transmission as standard. Honda is expected to offer other powertrain choices depending on the market.

