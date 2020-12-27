New Cars and Bikes in India
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again

The three production-ready test mules of the Kiger subcompact SUV were recently spotted testing on the Indian roads.

Charanpreet Singh
The Renault Kiger will be built on the same platform as the Triber MPV expand View Photos
The Renault Kiger will be built on the same platform as the Triber MPV

Highlights

  • The production-spec Renault Kiger will be launched in 2021
  • It will compete against the likes of Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue
  • It will be based on Renault's CMF-A+ platform

Last month, Renault India unveiled the Kiger subcompact SUV concept which was previously codenamed as HBC concept. It will be an important product for the French automaker, which is currently under development. The SUV has been spotted on a couple of instances in the past. It will be Renault's first subcompact SUV for the Indian market, which is expected to go on sale in 2021. Yet again, three test mules of the Kiger have been captured on camera undergoing road test on the Indian roads somewhere in Southern India.

Also Read: Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To ₹ 28,000 From January 1, 2021​

hln6u8d

The new Renault Kiger subcompact SUV will be launched in India in 2021

As seen in the spy images, all the three test mules are heavily wrapped in camouflage serving its purpose. However, one of the test vehicles slightly revealed its blue body colour underneath which is similar to the concept model. However, the production-ready model appeared similar to the concept model, sporting a floating roof design. It continues to get split headlamp design with tri-LED projectors, alloy wheels, C-shaped LED taillights, neatly sculpted boot with black cladding on the rear bumper, steeper rear windshield, reverse light and rear wiper. Based on the previous spy images, it seems to be a beefed-up version of the Kwid entry-level car.

It will be built on CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber MPV. It will be manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. When launched, the Kiger will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and few others in the subcompact SUV space.

The Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV concept was revealed in November 2020

Also Read: Renault Sells Over 95,000 EVs In Europe From January To November 2020​

The carmaker hasn't revealed the mechanical details of the SUV yet. We speculate it could employ the all-new 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that was revealed at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The same unit also powers the Magnite subcompact SUV. It is also expected to be offered with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated motor that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Expected Price
₹ 5.5 - 10 Lakh
Expected Launch
Mar 2021
SUV
Petrol
Renault Kiger Concept, Ertiga 5.5 Lakh Sales, 2021 Indian Prices
03:34
Renault Kiger Concept, Ertiga 5.5 Lakh Sales, 2021 Indian Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Nov-20 08:14 PM IST
Kiger
Kiger
Renault Kiger Sideview
Renault Kiger Sideview
Renault Kiger Rearview
Renault Kiger Rearview
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
Renault
Renault
