Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again

The Renault Kiger will be built on the same platform as the Triber MPV

Last month, Renault India unveiled the Kiger subcompact SUV concept which was previously codenamed as HBC concept. It will be an important product for the French automaker, which is currently under development. The SUV has been spotted on a couple of instances in the past. It will be Renault's first subcompact SUV for the Indian market, which is expected to go on sale in 2021. Yet again, three test mules of the Kiger have been captured on camera undergoing road test on the Indian roads somewhere in Southern India.

The new Renault Kiger subcompact SUV will be launched in India in 2021

As seen in the spy images, all the three test mules are heavily wrapped in camouflage serving its purpose. However, one of the test vehicles slightly revealed its blue body colour underneath which is similar to the concept model. However, the production-ready model appeared similar to the concept model, sporting a floating roof design. It continues to get split headlamp design with tri-LED projectors, alloy wheels, C-shaped LED taillights, neatly sculpted boot with black cladding on the rear bumper, steeper rear windshield, reverse light and rear wiper. Based on the previous spy images, it seems to be a beefed-up version of the Kwid entry-level car.

It will be built on CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber MPV. It will be manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. When launched, the Kiger will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and few others in the subcompact SUV space.

The Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV concept was revealed in November 2020

The carmaker hasn't revealed the mechanical details of the SUV yet. We speculate it could employ the all-new 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that was revealed at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The same unit also powers the Magnite subcompact SUV. It is also expected to be offered with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated motor that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit.

