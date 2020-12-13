New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Renault Sells Over 95,000 EVs In Europe From January To November 2020

Launched in the year 2019, the third-generation Zoe has remained as the leading electric passenger car sold in the European market.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The company claims that the sales figure represented around 80% increase in registrations. expand View Photos
The company claims that the sales figure represented around 80% increase in registrations.

Highlights

  • Over 95,000 Renault EVs sold from January to November in 2020.
  • More than 268,000 Zoe have been sold in Europe since its launch
  • Renault has sold 57,595 units of the Kangoo Z.E. in Europe since 2010

The French automaker Renault is leading the European EV market sales with 95,985 units of electric vehicles retailed from January to the end of November 2020. The company claims that the sales figure represented around 80 per cent of the increase in registrations. The third-generation Zoe EV has remained the leading electric passenger car sold in the European market which was launched in 2019. And, Kangoo Z.E. remains the most sold electric LCV since 2010. The automaker said around 8,498 units of Kangoo Z.E. were registered from January to end November 2020 representing, almost one LCV EV sold in three.

Also Read: Renault Zoe EV Hatchback Spotted In India

tupf5uuo

The Renault Zoe EV comes with a range of 395 km

According to the company, over 84,000 Zoe EV has been sold since January 2020, which is almost double as compared to last year i.e. from January to November 2019. The car has been leading the EV space in the countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain or Portugal. The carmaker has sold more than 268,000 units of the all-electric car in Europe since its launch. Moreover, over 57,500 units of the Kangoo Z.E. have been sold in Europe since 2010.

Also Read: Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To ₹ 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid​

Newsbeep
renault zoe

The Renault Zoe EV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

0 Comments

Gilles Normand, SVP Electric Vehicles & Mobility Services, said, "Despite the sanitary situation, sales of electric vehicles in Europe remain very dynamic with growth rates of around 70 to 80% in the main European markets. EV sales now account for around 5% of the total market. More than 84,000 Zoe have been sold since January 2020, doubling the volume compared to 2019. The two main markets are France with 33,000 units and Germany, where more than 25,000 Zoe were sold. Throughout its evolutions, Zoe has been praised for its versatility and its best-in-class range, making it the most sold electric car in Europe year-to-date in November 2020."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone
Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton
Renault Sells Over 95,000 EVs In Europe From January To November 2020
Renault Sells Over 95,000 EVs In Europe From January To November 2020
Daimler Truck AG And Linde To Collaborate On Liquid-Hydrogen Refueling Technology For Trucks
Daimler Truck AG And Linde To Collaborate On Liquid-Hydrogen Refueling Technology For Trucks
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone
Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone
F1: Verstappen Beats Bottas To Take Pole In Last Race Of 2020
F1: Verstappen Beats Bottas To Take Pole In Last Race Of 2020
JKNRC: Double Win For Ashwin Datta In FLGB4 Class, Amir Sayed Takes Novice Cup
JKNRC: Double Win For Ashwin Datta In FLGB4 Class, Amir Sayed Takes Novice Cup
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Volkswagen Inaugurates R&D Centre For E-Mobility In China
Volkswagen Inaugurates R&D Centre For E-Mobility In China
Tesla Teams To Visit Indonesia To Check On Investment In EV Components - Government
Tesla Teams To Visit Indonesia To Check On Investment In EV Components - Government
Special Service Camps Announced By Mahindra And Hyundai For Its Customers In December
Special Service Camps Announced By Mahindra And Hyundai For Its Customers In December
India's Top Oil Refiner Back At Full Capacity For First Time Since COVID-19
India's Top Oil Refiner Back At Full Capacity For First Time Since COVID-19
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Renault Kiger Concept, Ertiga 5.5 Lakh Sales, 2021 Indian Prices
03:34
Renault Kiger Concept, Ertiga 5.5 Lakh Sales, 2021 Indian Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Nov-20 08:14 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki September Sales, Renault Kwid Neotech, Gixxer Colours
03:29
Maruti Suzuki September Sales, Renault Kwid Neotech, Gixxer Colours
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Oct-20 07:52 PM IST
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
17:34
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Sep-20 06:46 PM IST
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review | Most powerful SUV in the segment
08:34
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review | Most powerful SUV in the segment
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Sep-20 12:11 PM IST
Renault Triber AMT Review
07:18
Renault Triber AMT Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Sep-20 01:33 PM IST
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar Unveiled, Honda Unicorn Price
04:24
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar Unveiled, Honda Unicorn Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Aug-20 04:21 PM IST
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Jawa Perak Deliveries, Okinawa Expansion Plans
03:34
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Jawa Perak Deliveries, Okinawa Expansion Plans
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Jul-20 05:15 PM IST
Renault Kwid RXL, Honda X-Blade, Audi RS7 Sportback
04:01
Renault Kwid RXL, Honda X-Blade, Audi RS7 Sportback
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Jul-20 08:04 PM IST
Renault Triber AMT, BS6 Bajaj Platina 100, BS6 RE Classic, Bullet 350 Price Hike
03:11
Renault Triber AMT, BS6 Bajaj Platina 100, BS6 RE Classic, Bullet 350 Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-May-20 08:35 PM IST
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent In November
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities