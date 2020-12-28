New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof

Recent spy photos reveal three different prototypes of the Renault Kiger undergoing testing together. While all three models are still heavily covered in camouflage, based on the exposed sections, we get to see roof rails, and what appears to be a sunroof.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new Renault Kiger subcompact SUV will be launched in India in 2021 expand View Photos
The new Renault Kiger subcompact SUV will be launched in India in 2021

Highlights

  • Production-ready Renault Kiger subcompact SUV spied testing
  • The production-spec Renault Kiger will be launched in 2021
  • The new Renault Kiger is based on the Triber's CMF-A+ platform

The upcoming Renault Kiger subcompact SUV has been spotted in India again, and this time around we get to see three different prototypes undergoing testing together. While all three models are still heavily covered in camouflage, based on the exposed sections, we get to see roof rails, and what appears to be a sunroof. Judging by wheel design, the two test mules in the front appear to be the range-topping variants, while the model behind could be a mid-spec trim.

Also Read: Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing

0fh64pec

Along with roof rails, the Renault Kiger test mule also appears to come with a sunroof that's been covered by the camouflage

The Renault Kiger is based on the CMF-A+ platform and thus will share its underpinnings with the Triber MPV and the recently launched Nissan Magnite. Renault has already previewed the SUV with the Kiger concept, and the company says that nearly 80 per cent of the production-spec model will be identical to the concept car. So, while the styling will be in line with Renault's design language, the proportions and the cabin layout will be similar to the Magnite.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels

Newsbeep
23586sb8

The upcoming Renault Kiger is likely to feature a pair of 1.0-litre petrol engine - a naturally aspirated and one turbo petrol unit

Unlike the Nissan Magnite, or the Renault Triber, the upcoming Kiger will come with a split headlight setup with indicator/DRLs positioned above, while the main headlight units positioned below, closer to the bumper. Based on previous test mules, the headlamps get triple projector lights, while the bumper will house a wide airdam and underbody cladding. The rear section, on the other hand, is likely to resemble the Nissan Magnite.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Concept Revealed; Launch In 2021

tl1drvfs

The company says that nearly 80 per cent of the production-spec Renault Kiger will be identical to the concept car

Under the hood, the upcoming Renault Kiger is likely to feature a pair of petrol engines - the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated Energy petrol engine that powers the Triber, and the new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which was introduced at the Auto Expo 2020. While both will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the latter will also get an option CVT automatic unit. The same setup is used in the Nissan Magnite as well.

0 Comments

Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Tesla Model Y Makes Its Debut As A Police Car In New York 
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Renault Kiger Spotted Test Again; Could Get A Sunroof
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Hero Electric Partners With eBikeGo For Last Mile Mobility Solutions
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
BS6 Force Gurkha Off-Roader SUV Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Recalled In USA Over Potential Short-Circuit Problem
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Indian Refiners' November Crude Processing Hits Eight-Month High
Indian Refiners' November Crude Processing Hits Eight-Month High
BMW Aims For 20% Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric By 2023
BMW Aims For 20% Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric By 2023
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On Grazia 125
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On Grazia 125
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
Production-Ready Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Expected Price
₹ 5.5 - 10 Lakh
Expected Launch
Mar 2021
SUV
Petrol
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Renault Kiger Concept, Ertiga 5.5 Lakh Sales, 2021 Indian Prices
03:34
Renault Kiger Concept, Ertiga 5.5 Lakh Sales, 2021 Indian Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Nov-20 08:14 PM IST
Kiger
Kiger
Renault Kiger Sideview
Renault Kiger Sideview
Renault Kiger Rearview
Renault Kiger Rearview
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
Renault
Renault
Gib 300x600
x
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Mahindra ScorpioN Name Applied For Trademark In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
Deliveries Of One Electric 'KRIDN' Electric Motorcycle Begin In India
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Report: Tesla Likely To Come To India By Jan 2021, Model 3 To Be Launched By Q1 FY2022
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities