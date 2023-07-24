Dacia Announces Entry into World Rally-Raid Championship with Synthetic Fuel Technology

Dacia, the automobile manufacturer, has confirmed its participation as a manufacturer in the World Rally-Raid Championship, including the Dakar Rally, starting from 2025. Dacia aims to introduce novel outdoor functionalities and energy choices.

In a collaboration, Dacia's prototype will be powered by synthetic test fuel provided by Aramco. Aramco's synthetic fuel solutions combine renewable hydrogen with captured CO2, resulting in a lower-carbon, drop-in fuel compatible with existing engines.



Ahead of the 2025 season, Dacia prototypes will undergo testing at the Rallye du Maroc in 2024. Dacia will leverage the expertise of the Renault Group and partner with Prodrive. Prodrive has played a significant role in motorsport for nearly four decades, aiding multiple brands in winning international championships. Prodrive has participated in the Dakar Rally and Rally-Raids since 2020, achieving commendable results, including second place overall in 2022 and 2023 with Sébastien Loeb, who is now part of the new Dacia team.

Dacia has also unveiled its lineup of drivers for the upcoming rally events. Spanish rally driver Cristina Gutiérrez Herrero, the first Spanish woman to complete the Dakar Rally in the car category in 2017. With seven Dakar Rallies under her belt and the title of all-terrain rally champion in Spain's women's category since 2012. Joining her is French rally driver Sébastien Loeb who has secured nine consecutive World Rally Championship titles from 2004 to 2012. Having competed with the Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter team led by Prodrive since 2021, Loeb's successful partnership with Prodrive now extends to his new venture with Dacia.



Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia, said: “Dacia and Dakar are a perfect match! Not only is this a test of Dacia's true robustness, but it is also a showing of our commitment to low-carbon mobility. We are very excited to take part in Dakar with synthetic fuel technology. Dacia, alongside the best team and drivers in the game, are serious contenders for the rally.”