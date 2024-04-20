Login
Verstappen Clinches Red Bull’s 100th Pole Position In Chinese GP Qualifying

The championship leader set a blistering lap time of 1 minute 33.660 seconds, outpacing his teammate Sergio Perez
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Max Verstappen secured Red Bull's 100th Formula 1 pole position.
  • Lewis Hamilton suffered a massive setback, failing to advance from Q1 after a mistake at Turn 14.
  • Sergio Perez emerged as the closest challenger to Verstappen.

Max Verstappen clinched Red Bull's 100th Formula 1 pole position, the 37th of his career, in a dominant display during qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix. The championship leader set a blistering lap time of 1 minute 33.660 seconds, outpacing his teammate Sergio Perez by a commanding 0.3 seconds.

 

Also Read: Pininfarina Reveals The First Wearable F1 Trophy: To Be Awarded At Upcoming Chinese GP

 

Throughout the session, Verstappen asserted his dominance, leaving his rivals struggling to match his pace. Despite initial challenges, including a red flag in Q2 caused by Carlos Sainz's spin, Verstappen remained unfazed, setting an unbeatable benchmark time.

The battle for the front row intensified as the session progressed, with contenders like Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris vying for a spot alongside Verstappen. Ultimately, it was Perez who emerged as the closest challenger, securing a Red Bull one-two on the grid.

 

Also Read: 2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia

 

Behind them, the midfield pack fought fiercely for grid positions, with notable performances from Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri, and George Russell. Nico Hulkenberg and Valtteri Bottas rounded out the top ten, while Lance Stroll narrowly missed out on Q3.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, fresh from a strong performance in the sprint race, suffered a massive setback, failing to advance from Q1 after a mistake at Turn 14 leaving him languishing in 18th for the Grand Prix. Despite his disappointment, Hamilton remained optimistic, attributing the error to experimental setup changes.

Reflecting on the challenging session, Hamilton acknowledged the fine margins in Formula 1 and remained focused on future opportunities for improvement. His teammate George Russell echoed similar sentiments despite qualifying 10 positions higher than the seven-time world champion.

 

As Red Bull celebrated a historic milestone with their 100th pole position, the stage is set for an electrifying race in Shanghai. With Verstappen leading the charge and Perez alongside him, fans can expect the Dutchman to be the favourite for the victory. However, intense battles and strategic manoeuvres are bound to unfold as the margins of competitiveness remain close behind the Red Bulls.

 

Starting Order:

 

  1. M. Verstappen (RBR)
  2. S. Perez (RBR)
  3. F. Alonso (Aston Martin)
  4. L. Norris (McLaren)
  5. O. Piastri (Mclaren)
  6. C. Leclerc (Ferrari)
  7. C. Sainz (Ferrari)
  8. G. Russell (Mercedes)
  9. N. Hulkenberg (Haas)
  10. V. Bottas (Stake)
  11. L. Stroll (Aston Martin)
  12. D. Ricciardo (VCARB)
  13. E. Ocon (Alpine)
  14. A. Albon (Williams)
  15. P. Gasly (Alpine)
  16. G. Zhou (Stake)
  17. K. Magnussen (Haas)
  18. Y. Tsunoda (VCARB)
  19. L. Sargeant (Williams)
