Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
16-Nov-23 01:44 PM IST
Highlights
- Williams has unveiled its livery inspired by the 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign.
- Williams is currently owned by American group Dorilton Capital.
- In 1981, Australian driver, Alan Jones secured victory for Williams in Las Vegas.
As the F1 grid gears up for the highly anticipated Las Vegas Strip Circuit event, almost half of the Formula 1 teams have announced special liveries for the upcoming race. Among them, Williams, known for its rich history, has unveiled a striking livery paying homage to the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign.
Also Read: Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The British-based team, which is currently owned by American group Dorilton Capital, has taken a distinctive approach with its livery design, adorning the engine cover and rear wing endplates with the emblematic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign. To add a vibrant touch, bold blue Williams lettering now stretches along the length of the engine cover, representing the team's shift for this special occasion.
Notably, the Caesars’ Palace Grand Prix of 1981 stands as a pinnacle moment for Williams in Las Vegas. On that historic day, Australian driver Alan Jones clinched victory, securing the team's triumph at one of the two previous F1 races held in Las Vegas. However, the team's joy was tinged with bittersweet memories as their other driver, Carlos Reutemann, lost the world championship to rival Nelson Piquet on the same occasion.
Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 Sold Out In Three Days
Aside from Williams, Ferrari has already unveiled their new livery along with Alpine and Red Bull. Other teams like Alfa Romeo and Alpha Tauri are scheduled to reveal their special liveries soon.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17618 second ago
The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas
-17560 second ago
Only 125 units of three of Norton’s bikes will be offered, in exclusive colours to celebrate the TVS-owned brand’s 125th anniversary.
-13636 second ago
New system reduces hydraulic-based braking systems with electric motors at each wheel to generate braking force.
-13577 second ago
Near 5-metre-long electric sedan will go on sale in China early next year and will be offered with rear- and all-wheel drive powertrains.
-10082 second ago
The superchargers target truck and bus fleet operators, providing them with swift charging options to facilitate the transition to EVs.
-8158 second ago
The new model will be an addition to the existing CB 350 series and will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350
-361 second ago
The 1962 250 GTO, once raced by Scuderia Ferrari sold at auction for $ 51.7 million.
11 minutes ago
This is an initiative by the government to promote the domestic manufacturing of chargers and its parts
1 hour ago
The Indian racer’s role will involve simulator sessions, attendance at select e-Prix events to support the team, and opportunities to test the M10Electro race car.
2 hours ago
The fresh faced RB19 will race down the new street circuit in Las Vegas, featuring a long straight along the Strip
2 hours ago
The fresh faced RB19 will race down the new street circuit in Las Vegas, featuring a long straight along the Strip
5 days ago
Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.
4 months ago
The three teams revealed their special paint jobs in honour of their home grand prix.
6 months ago
FIA had shortened the DRS zone on the main straight by 100 metres, which resulted in much less overtaking in the sprint race and the Grand Prix.
9 months ago
The drivers for the 2023 season are Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.