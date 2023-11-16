Login

Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend

The Formula 1 team’s livery is based on the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign
By Yashraj Singh

1 mins read

16-Nov-23 01:44 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Williams has unveiled its livery inspired by the 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign.
  • Williams is currently owned by American group Dorilton Capital.
  • In 1981, Australian driver, Alan Jones secured victory for Williams in Las Vegas.

As the F1 grid gears up for the highly anticipated Las Vegas Strip Circuit event, almost half of the Formula 1 teams have announced special liveries for the upcoming race. Among them, Williams, known for its rich history, has unveiled a striking livery paying homage to the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign.

 

Also Read: Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The British-based team, which is currently owned by American group Dorilton Capital, has taken a distinctive approach with its livery design, adorning the engine cover and rear wing endplates with the emblematic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign. To add a vibrant touch, bold blue Williams lettering now stretches along the length of the engine cover, representing the team's shift for this special occasion.

 

Notably, the Caesars’ Palace Grand Prix of 1981 stands as a pinnacle moment for Williams in Las Vegas. On that historic day, Australian driver Alan Jones clinched victory, securing the team's triumph at one of the two previous F1 races held in Las Vegas. However, the team's joy was tinged with bittersweet memories as their other driver, Carlos Reutemann, lost the world championship to rival Nelson Piquet on the same occasion.

 

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 Sold Out In Three Days

 

Aside from Williams, Ferrari has already unveiled their new livery along with Alpine and Red Bull. Other teams like Alfa Romeo and Alpha Tauri are scheduled to reveal their special liveries soon.

 

