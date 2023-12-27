Login

Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season

Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 27, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Williams and Sauber will reveal their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5
  • Scuderia Ferrari will reveal its 2024 car in February 13
  • The 2024 F1 Season will kick-off in March

Teams Williams Racing and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber have announced the reveal dates for their respective new race car livery, joining Scuderia Ferrari. Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13. The reveal will happen before the pre-season testing commences in Bahrain. While Williams has confirmed it will unveil the car in London, Sauber is yet to confirm the location of the unveiling.  

 

Also Read: Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit


Williams Racing is looking at a resurgence in 20234 with James Vowles as the team principal since the start of 2023. The team went on to claim 28 points in the constructors' championship and was placed seventh in the last season. The team is now looking to make incremental updates over the next season, giving it a much better standing at the end of 2024. Williams will continue with drivers Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon in the next season. 

 

Meanwhile, Hinwil-based Sauber has just been through a massive name change, bringing the Sauber name back to the forefront with Kick and Stake in tow. With Alfa Romeo exiting the sponsorship deal following Audi's acquisition of the Sauber Group, the new name will stick around until 2026 before the German auto giant's official foray into Formula 1.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoSports Reveals Rider Line-Up For Dakar Rally 2024
 

Much like Williams, Sauber too is going through major changes behind the curtains with James Key as Technical Director. The team is looking to benefit from a more competitive car in 2024 for drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. Sauber, under the Alfa Romeo name, finished ninth in the 2023 F1 Constructors’ Championship. Bottas contributed 16 points to the team, while Guanyu scored six.

# Sauber F1 Team# Sauber F1# Sauber# Williams F1# Williams Racing F1# Williams# Williams Racing# Formula 1# Formula 1 2024
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.1
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.95 L
₹ 11,086/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Altroz
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Altroz
  • 17,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 16,922/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
9.0
0
10
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 74,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 16.25 L
₹ 36,394/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra Scorpio
2016 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
2022 Honda City
  • 12,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Elite i20
8.7
0
10
2021 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 22,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
8.6
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 22,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 1,31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-14880 second ago

The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13566 second ago

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-13129 second ago

The company reported sales of 9,344 units in November 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.5 per cent

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-11035 second ago

The footage reveals Maruti’s internal crash testing facility and procedures

Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4207 second ago

Ciabatti will shift focus to the brand's new motocross team with Mauro Grassilli taking over as the Ducati MotoGP team's sporting director.

VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3617 second ago

Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt, confirmed the ID. GTI electric hot hatch's arrival in a candid post on social media.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2458 second ago

The latest spy shots give us a glimpse into the Hyundai Creta facelift's interior

Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025
Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-2180 second ago

A total 11.53 lakh electric two- and three-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles have availed incentives amounting to Rs 5,228 crore under FAME-II

Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-1772 second ago

The Dot One was unveiled on December 15, wearing an introductory price tag of Rs 99,999 – but only for those who already held Simple One bookings.

Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts
Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The additional funding provided to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority is to be used to provide essentials such as food, water and healthcare to communities affected by the cyclone

Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit
Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Sauber has been rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for the next two seasons with Audi set to take over the team and branding in 2026

F1: McLaren Announces Launch Date Of 2023 Challenger
F1: McLaren Announces Launch Date Of 2023 Challenger
c&b icon
By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

9 days ago

McLaren's 2023 Formula 1 car will be unveiled on February 13, 2023.

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen Caps Off 2023 With 19th Season Win; Mercedes Pips Ferrari To 2nd In Constructors Championship
Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen Caps Off 2023 With 19th Season Win; Mercedes Pips Ferrari To 2nd In Constructors Championship
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Max Verstappen put on a superb early defence and clinched a comfortable victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, leading Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and Mercedes’ George Russell home.

McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 month ago

McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes

Mick Schumacher To Continue As Reserve Driver For Mercedes F1 In 2024, Joins Alpine For WEC
Mick Schumacher To Continue As Reserve Driver For Mercedes F1 In 2024, Joins Alpine For WEC
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Mick Schumacher will return as a reserve driver for Mercedes in F1 but is also set to race with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved