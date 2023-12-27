Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season

Teams Williams Racing and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber have announced the reveal dates for their respective new race car livery, joining Scuderia Ferrari. Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13. The reveal will happen before the pre-season testing commences in Bahrain. While Williams has confirmed it will unveil the car in London, Sauber is yet to confirm the location of the unveiling.

Williams Racing is looking at a resurgence in 20234 with James Vowles as the team principal since the start of 2023. The team went on to claim 28 points in the constructors' championship and was placed seventh in the last season. The team is now looking to make incremental updates over the next season, giving it a much better standing at the end of 2024. Williams will continue with drivers Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon in the next season.

Meanwhile, Hinwil-based Sauber has just been through a massive name change, bringing the Sauber name back to the forefront with Kick and Stake in tow. With Alfa Romeo exiting the sponsorship deal following Audi's acquisition of the Sauber Group, the new name will stick around until 2026 before the German auto giant's official foray into Formula 1.

Much like Williams, Sauber too is going through major changes behind the curtains with James Key as Technical Director. The team is looking to benefit from a more competitive car in 2024 for drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. Sauber, under the Alfa Romeo name, finished ninth in the 2023 F1 Constructors’ Championship. Bottas contributed 16 points to the team, while Guanyu scored six.