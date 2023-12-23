Login

Hero MotoSports Reveals Rider Line-Up For Dakar Rally 2024

Hero MotoSports Team Rally is bringing back Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler, and Ross Branch, while rider Joan Barreda Bort is the newest addition to the squad.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 23, 2023

  • Hero MotoSports will be fielding 4 riders in 2024 Dakar
  • Monster Energy and AlpineStars brought in as sponsors for 2024 Dakar rally
  • Hero MotoSports finished fourth overall in W2RC 2023

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport arm of Hero MotoCorp, has revealed its 2024 Dakar Rally rider lineup. The only Indian team at Dakar is all set to enter its eighth year in the championship as the rally returns to Saudi Arabia for the fifth consecutive year. Hero MotoSports is bringing back Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler, and Ross Branch, while Joan Barreda Bort is the newest addition to the team. 

 

The 2024 Dakar also sees Hero MotoSports bring new sponsors on board. The team has brought Monster Energy and AlpineStars, which are one of the most recognised brands amidst top motorsport athletes. The brand has also updated the livery on the 2024 Hero 450 rally bike to reflect the new partnerships.  
 

Also Read: Hero MotoSports’ Buhler & Branch Finish In Top 10 In Dakar 2023 Stage 12


Speaking about the team for Dakar 2024, Arun Jaura, Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp and Team Principal - Hero MotoSports, said, “We are excited to participate in our eighth consecutive Dakar Rally. Hero MotoSports Team Rally has emerged as a top international team in a short span of time and it speaks volumes of our commitment to the sport and product innovation. In 2023, we had a spate of podiums and stage wins across the globe and with our four riders in good form, we are confident of a strong performance at Dakar 2024. The Hero 450 Rally, completely engineered at the Hero Tech Center Germany (TCG), is highly competitive and puts our riders in contention for the top spots. We thank all our fans and partners for their continued support to the team.”
 

Hero MotoSports finished fourth overall in the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) 2023, with rider Ross Branch bagging the overall fourth position. This will be Branch's second outing in the Hero colours at the Dakar rally after securing two stage victories in 2023.
 

The rally will also see Joaquim Rodrigues, the longest-serving rider on the Hero squad, make a return after a year-long recovery. The rider broke his femur during the 2023 Dakar rally, while a subsequent accident injured his right shoulder. Rodrigues brought the team its first-ever Dakar Stage win in 2021.
 

Rider Sebastian Buhler came close to a Stage win in 2023, finishing Stage 2 in second place. He now aims to end the 2024 rally in a much stronger position. Lastly, Joan Barreda Bort is the newest joinee at Hero and this will be his first outing with the team. The Dakar legend holds 30 stage wins and two top-5 stage finishes to his name in the rally.
 

The 2024 Dakar Rally is scheduled between January 4-19, and will see the teams traverse through challenging terrains, varied temperatures, changing altitudes and more. The 46th Dakar Rally will feature one prologue and 12 stages spread across 14 days of racing. About 820 competitors racing on 455 vehicles are expected to start from the city of AlUla and finish in Yanbu. The rally will cover 8,000 km and explore about 60 per cent new territories.
 

The organisers have dedicated two days to racing in the infamous Empty Quarter. The new “48-hour Chrono Stage'' format will be held here and is an upgrade from the marathon stages. All vehicles will have to stop at the nearest bivouac at 4 pm everyday, which promises to make the rally even more interesting. 

  Latest News

  Related Articles

Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400
Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400
By Carandbike Team
-13789 second ago

The order by the Delhi Transport Department was issued on December 22 and will stay in force “till further orders”.

Osamu Suzuki Inducted Into The Motoring Hall Of Fame
Osamu Suzuki Inducted Into The Motoring Hall Of Fame
By Carandbike Team
-5349 second ago

Since its establishment, the Motoring Hall of Fame has honoured only 39 distinguished individuals worldwide.

Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux
Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux
By Carandbike Team
-4007 second ago

The actor was recently snapped while taking delivery of the vehicle at his residence in Mumbai.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8
By Jaiveer Mehra
15 hours ago

Updated GLS gets styling tweaks and updated tech and new mild-hybrid engine options.

Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test
Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test
By Jafar Rizvi
15 hours ago

In the wake of a safety scandal investigation, the probe uncovered issues with 64 models, including 22 under the Toyota brand.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Latest Spy Shots Reveal Connected LED Taillights
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Latest Spy Shots Reveal Connected LED Taillights
By Yash Sunil
15 hours ago

The Creta facelift is set to debut on January 16, 2024, and will feature significant changes on the outside, ADAS and more

GPS-Based Toll Collection System Rollout By March 2024: Gadkari
GPS-Based Toll Collection System Rollout By March 2024: Gadkari
By Carandbike Team
15 hours ago

The new system will aid in reducing congestion on major highways across the country by removing the need for physical toll plazas.

Hyundai To Detail Hydrogen Mobility Roadmap At CES 2024
Hyundai To Detail Hydrogen Mobility Roadmap At CES 2024
By Yash Sunil
17 hours ago

Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future

Mercedes-Benz Granted Permits For Automated Driving Marker Lights in California, Nevada
Mercedes-Benz Granted Permits For Automated Driving Marker Lights in California, Nevada
By Carandbike Team
20 hours ago

The marker lights will help with easier identification of vehicles using automated driving functions by other road users.

Delhi Government To Implement New Policies For Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles
Delhi Government To Implement New Policies For Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles
By Carandbike Team
21 hours ago

The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon

Hero Motosports Team Riders Finish In The Top-10 Of The Prologue Stage
Hero Motosports Team Riders Finish In The Top-10 Of The Prologue Stage
By Carandbike Team
9 months ago

The duo of riders finished fifth and seventh in the Prologue Stage competing in the rally class

Hero MotoSports Conclude Best Ever Dakar Campaign With 2 Stage Wins
Hero MotoSports Conclude Best Ever Dakar Campaign With 2 Stage Wins
By Carandbike Team
11 months ago

Hero MotoSports also managed an overall top-10 finish at Dakar 2023, with Franco Caimi taking the spot.

Dakar 2023: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Sees Two Top-10 Finishes In Penultimate Stage
Dakar 2023: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Sees Two Top-10 Finishes In Penultimate Stage
By Carandbike Team
11 months ago

Ross Branch and Sebastian Buhler finished stage 13 of Dakar 2023 among the top ten riders in Rally GP Class.

Hero MotoSports Records Double Top-10 Finish At Stage 11 In Dakar 2023
Hero MotoSports Records Double Top-10 Finish At Stage 11 In Dakar 2023
By Carandbike Team
11 months ago

Sebastian Bühler led the Hero MotoSports team, finishing P6 in the stage.

Hero MotoSports Kicks Off Second Leg Of Dakar 2023 With A Double Top-15 Finish
Hero MotoSports Kicks Off Second Leg Of Dakar 2023 With A Double Top-15 Finish
By Carandbike Team
11 months ago

All of Hero MotoSports' running riders finished the stage in top 20 in class.

