Spanish Rider Carles Falcone Dies In Dakar Rally Crash
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 16, 2024
Spanish rider Carles Falcón, participating in his second Dakar Rally, has lost his life following an accident during the competition. The news of his passing was confirmed by his TwinTrail Racing team.
The unfortunate incident occurred a few kilometres from the end of the special stage from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi on January 8. Immediate assistance was provided to the 45-year-old Catalan rider, who was then airlifted to Al Duwadimi hospital for further treatment.
Falcón suffered severe injuries, including a cerebral oedema due to the fracture of the C2 vertebra, along with fractures in five ribs, the left wrist, and the collarbone. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the damage proved irreversible, leading to his passing on January 15, as announced by his team.
Describing Falcón as a vibrant and active individual, the team shared, “Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles. He left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar. He was enjoying himself, he was happy on the bike.”
A computer engineer by training, Falcón was not only a motorcycle enthusiast but also a dedicated instructor and travel guide. The team emphasised his positive impact, stating, "He taught with patience, energy, and happiness, making everyone enjoy the bike. This is what he has left us, and what we will always keep with us—his smile, the happiness he generated, and the joy he brought to everyone close to him, including family, friends, colleagues, and fans."
The Dakar Rally community mourns the loss of Carles Falcón, highlighting the inherent risks and challenges faced by participants in this demanding off-road competition.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17975 second ago
Backed by TVS, Noah finished first in the Rally 2 category at the 2024 Dakar Rally becoming the first Indian to win overall in a category in the gruelling rally
-17494 second ago
The second model line from the Bengaluru firm will place emphasis on comfort and safety, as per Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta.
-3173 second ago
The Indie was launched in India in 2023 at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and has delivered over 100 scooters to date.
-2579 second ago
The Spectre is a two-door, four seater coupe, touted as a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe
29 minutes ago
The NX500 arrives in India via the CBU route and will be retailed via Honda’s BigWing dealership chain.
3 hours ago
MoveOS 4 sees the introduction of Ola Maps to Ola's scooters
The Seltos diesel is now available with a 6-speed manual gearbox across all Tech Line variants.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Hyundai Motor India and the Maharashtra government in Davos on January 18.
The Swedish carmaker began local assembly of its passenger vehicle portfolio in 2017.
17 hours ago
ExpressCare is currently available in 20 centers across 11 cities and costs up to Rs 150 more than the standard service.
19 hours ago
Guerlain Chicherit claims victory in the cars category for Stage 10, showcasing resilience in the challenging terrain, while Carlos Sainz and Sebastien Loeb face setbacks with multiple punctures.
1 day ago
However Carlos Sainz Sr still maintains a substantial 20-minute lead in the overall standings with three stages remaining.
2 days ago
The Kerala native set the best class time in Stage 8, a whole 1 minute 25 seconds clear of second-placed Jean-Loup Lepan
6 days ago
Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah claims his inaugural stage win of the 2024 Dakar Rally in the four-wheeler category.
7 days ago
Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot