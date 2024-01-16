Spanish Rider Carles Falcone Dies In Dakar Rally Crash

Spanish rider Carles Falcón, participating in his second Dakar Rally, has lost his life following an accident during the competition. The news of his passing was confirmed by his TwinTrail Racing team.

The unfortunate incident occurred a few kilometres from the end of the special stage from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi on January 8. Immediate assistance was provided to the 45-year-old Catalan rider, who was then airlifted to Al Duwadimi hospital for further treatment.



Falcón suffered severe injuries, including a cerebral oedema due to the fracture of the C2 vertebra, along with fractures in five ribs, the left wrist, and the collarbone. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the damage proved irreversible, leading to his passing on January 15, as announced by his team.



Describing Falcón as a vibrant and active individual, the team shared, “Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles. He left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar. He was enjoying himself, he was happy on the bike.”



A computer engineer by training, Falcón was not only a motorcycle enthusiast but also a dedicated instructor and travel guide. The team emphasised his positive impact, stating, "He taught with patience, energy, and happiness, making everyone enjoy the bike. This is what he has left us, and what we will always keep with us—his smile, the happiness he generated, and the joy he brought to everyone close to him, including family, friends, colleagues, and fans."

The Dakar Rally community mourns the loss of Carles Falcón, highlighting the inherent risks and challenges faced by participants in this demanding off-road competition.