Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing

Joaquim Rodrigues' career spanning 35 years saw him compete in the biggest motorcycling events including seven editions of the Dakar Rally.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Joaquim Rodrigues announced retirement from racing
  • Rodrigues’ career spans 35 years including 7 editions of Dakar
  • Joaquim's best overall finish in Dakar was 17th in 2019

Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Joaquim Rodrigues has announced his retirement from competitive motorcycle racing, marking an end to an illustrious career. The Portuguese rider's career spanning 35 years saw him compete in the biggest motorcycling events, notably off-road races, including seven editions of the Dakar Rally. 
 

Rodrigues competed in the Motocross World Championship and the AMA Supercross in the US. Participating in Dakar brought him global recognition as Rodrigues won a stage in 2022, while his best-ever overall result was 17th in 2019. Joaquim has also been instrumental in shaping up Hero MotoSports, becoming an integral part of the team and its Dakar effort over the years. 
 

Speaking about his retirement, Joaquim Rodrigues said, “I felt it was time to leave, and I should do it in the same honest way I’ve always managed my career. It wasn’t right to be there deceiving Hero, the sponsors, those who have always supported me, by being physically present when my mind was telling me it was time to stop. So I decided to leave on my own terms. That’s why I made the decision not to return to professional competition.”
 

Rodrigues crashed in the early stages of Dakar 2024, ending his run prematurely. The rider had a tumultuous career in the last few years both mentally and physically. While several crashes took a toll on his body, the loss of brother-in-law and teammate Paulo Goncalves during Dakar 2020 was a turning point. The rider managed to still train and race for another four seasons and gave his best to the team. 

Rodrigues is yet to announce his post-retirement plans but is expected to stay close to the Hero MotoSports team in the short term.

# Hero MotoSports Team Rally# Hero MotoSports# Hero Dakar Rally# Hero Dakar# Joaquim Rodrigues Hero MotoSports Team Rally Dakar 2022 Stage 7# Joaquim Rodrigues# Motorsport
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition
Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition
BYD Rolls Out Its 7 Millionth New Energy Vehicle
BYD Rolls Out Its 7 Millionth New Energy Vehicle
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Takes Full Control Of McLaren
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Takes Full Control Of McLaren
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In The US
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In The US
Harith Noah Shines In Dakar 2024: First-Ever Indian To Win A Stage
Harith Noah Shines In Dakar 2024: First-Ever Indian To Win A Stage
Hero MotoSports Reveals Rider Line-Up For Dakar Rally 2024
Hero MotoSports Reveals Rider Line-Up For Dakar Rally 2024
Hero Motosports Team Riders Finish In The Top-10 Of The Prologue Stage
Hero Motosports Team Riders Finish In The Top-10 Of The Prologue Stage
Hero MotoSports Conclude Best Ever Dakar Campaign With 2 Stage Wins
Hero MotoSports Conclude Best Ever Dakar Campaign With 2 Stage Wins
Dakar 2023: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Sees Two Top-10 Finishes In Penultimate Stage
Dakar 2023: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Sees Two Top-10 Finishes In Penultimate Stage
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorsport
  • Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved