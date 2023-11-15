Login

Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 Sold Out In Three Days

Only 500 units of the anniversary edition were produced, and they are all sold out.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

15-Nov-23 05:58 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The motorcycle was revealed at the 2023 EICMA event.
  • All 500 units have been sold out.
  • Each motorcycle boasts distinct features.

The 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916, revealed at the 2023 EICMA event, has swiftly sold out, with all 500 units exhausted in just three days. Each motorcycle boasts distinct features, including a special 916 replica paint scheme and a numbered plaque atop carbon wheels, carbon bodywork, and an aluminium tank.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916

 

The motorcycle was revealed at the 2023 EICMA event.

 

Paying homage to the iconic 1993 Ducati 916, this anniversary edition sports a unique livery inspired by the Ducati 996 racing bike. Noteworthy carbon fibre elements abound, from air ducts on the front brakes to a heat shield on the exhaust, wings, mudguard, dry clutch cover, and five-spoke carbon fibre wheels.

 

Each motorcycle boasts distinct features.

 

Powering the motorcycle is the MotoGP-derived 1103cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale motor, producing 213 bhp and 124 Nm of torque. It features an STM Evo Superbike dry clutch and employs a final drive chain for reduced weight and friction. The five-spoke carbon fibre wheels contribute to a weight reduction of 1.3 kilograms. Braking is facilitated by Brembo Stylema R brake callipers.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE

 

The motorcycle produces 213 bhp and 124 Nm of torque

 

The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 is also equipped with track-ready accessories, such as a carbon open clutch cover, billet aluminium plugs for mirror removal, a kit for number plate holder removal, an aluminium fuel cap, and the Ducati Data Analyzer+ kit with a GPS module as standard.

 

# Ducati motorcycles# Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916# Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916# Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 Sold Out# EICMA 2023# Ducati Bikes# Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Ducati Models

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4

₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh

Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport

₹ 13.49 - 15.69 Lakh

Ducati Monster
Ducati Monster

₹ 12.95 - 15.95 Lakh

Ducati StreetFighter V4
Ducati StreetFighter V4

₹ 21.04 - 34.99 Lakh

Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2

₹ 17.49 - 21.3 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler

₹ 7.99 - 11.49 Lakh

Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260

₹ 18.49 - 21.49 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2

₹ 14.65 - 16.65 Lakh

Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950

₹ 14.02 - 17.07 Lakh

Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel

₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100

₹ 10.99 - 13.74 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

₹ 9.8 - 10.99 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4

₹ 21.48 - 30.02 Lakh

Ducati DesertX
Ducati DesertX

₹ 17.91 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler 2G
Ducati Scrambler 2G

₹ 10.39 - 12 Lakh

Ducati Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4

₹ 25.91 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Porsche’s Turbo Lineup To Get An Exclusive Turbonite Badge
Porsche’s Turbo Lineup To Get An Exclusive Turbonite Badge
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-10689 second ago

The designers at Porsche crafted this metallic grey tone, extending its use to selected exterior and interior components depending on the model.

Production Ready Orxa Mantis Electric Bike To Be Unveiled On November 21
Production Ready Orxa Mantis Electric Bike To Be Unveiled On November 21
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-1279 second ago

The electric motorcycle was originally slated to go into production by mid-2020, before it was postponed indefinitely

Actor Dulquer Salmaan Buys Ferrari 296 GTB Worth Rs 5.4 Crore
Actor Dulquer Salmaan Buys Ferrari 296 GTB Worth Rs 5.4 Crore
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

38 minutes ago

The Ferrari 296 GTB wears a unique shade, namely Rosso Rubino Micallizzato.

All-New Toyota Camry Sedan Makes Global Debut
All-New Toyota Camry Sedan Makes Global Debut
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

This marks the first time that the sedan will be sold only with a hybrid powertrain in the US

First All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Delivered In India
First All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Delivered In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Rolls Royce Spectre has a base price of Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom), which can go up depending on how the customer chooses to spec the car

Mercedes-Benz Achieves Sales Milestone Of 10 Million Vehicles With Pedestrian Emergency Braking System
Mercedes-Benz Achieves Sales Milestone Of 10 Million Vehicles With Pedestrian Emergency Braking System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Mercedes reached a milestone of 10 million vehicles sold globally equipped with Active Brake Assist pedestrian detection since 2012

EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Benelli unveiled a series of parallel-twin motorcycles at the Italian Motor Show 2023.

EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.

Nissan Extends Introductory Price Offers For The Magnite EZ-Shift
Nissan Extends Introductory Price Offers For The Magnite EZ-Shift
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh for the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift has now been extended till November 30

Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The company anticipates commencing lithium production for electric vehicles under the brand Mobil Lithium by 2027.

EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Benelli unveiled a series of parallel-twin motorcycles at the Italian Motor Show 2023.

EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.

EICMA 2023: Kymco Unveils Compact And Lightweight Skytown Scooter
EICMA 2023: Kymco Unveils Compact And Lightweight Skytown Scooter
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Skytown blends maxi-scooter elements with the agility of a compact commuter scooter and is powered by either a 125cc or 150cc motor

EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres
EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

TVS Eurogrip showcased its new range of tyres at EICMA 2023, unveiling the new Climber MX Junior range of motocross/enduro tyres for young off-road riders.

EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models
EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The motorcycles have received an updated powertrain and revised looks

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 Sold Out In Three Days
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved