Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 Sold Out In Three Days
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
15-Nov-23 05:58 PM IST
Highlights
The motorcycle was revealed at the 2023 EICMA event.
- All 500 units have been sold out.
Each motorcycle boasts distinct features.
The 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916, revealed at the 2023 EICMA event, has swiftly sold out, with all 500 units exhausted in just three days. Each motorcycle boasts distinct features, including a special 916 replica paint scheme and a numbered plaque atop carbon wheels, carbon bodywork, and an aluminium tank.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916
The motorcycle was revealed at the 2023 EICMA event.
Paying homage to the iconic 1993 Ducati 916, this anniversary edition sports a unique livery inspired by the Ducati 996 racing bike. Noteworthy carbon fibre elements abound, from air ducts on the front brakes to a heat shield on the exhaust, wings, mudguard, dry clutch cover, and five-spoke carbon fibre wheels.
Each motorcycle boasts distinct features.
Powering the motorcycle is the MotoGP-derived 1103cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale motor, producing 213 bhp and 124 Nm of torque. It features an STM Evo Superbike dry clutch and employs a final drive chain for reduced weight and friction. The five-spoke carbon fibre wheels contribute to a weight reduction of 1.3 kilograms. Braking is facilitated by Brembo Stylema R brake callipers.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
The motorcycle produces 213 bhp and 124 Nm of torque
The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 is also equipped with track-ready accessories, such as a carbon open clutch cover, billet aluminium plugs for mirror removal, a kit for number plate holder removal, an aluminium fuel cap, and the Ducati Data Analyzer+ kit with a GPS module as standard.
