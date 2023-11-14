EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
14-Nov-23 04:41 PM IST
Highlights
- The Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE claimed the top spot with over 35 per cent of the votes.
- Show attendees and online viewers voted.
- Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati, accepted the award on behalf of Ducati.
Ducati clinched the title of “Most Beautiful Motorcycle” with its latest creation, the Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE. The motorcycle secured this honour at the International Exhibition of Motorcycles and Accessories (EICMA 2023), held at the Milan-Rho Exhibition Centre. This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.
In the contest "Vote and win the most beautiful bike at the Show," organised since 2005 by the Italian magazine Motociclismo in collaboration with EICMA, Ducati secured its twelfth victory. The Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE claimed the top spot with over 35 per cent of the votes from approximately 25,500 enthusiasts, including show attendees and users of the Italian magazine's website.
Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut
The announcement of the Hypermotard 698 RVE's win took place on the final day of the exhibition, November 12, followed by the official prize-giving ceremony at the 'Motociclismo' stand. Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati, accepted the prestigious award on behalf of Ducati.
The 698 Mono RVE has a bold and aggressive supermotard design, inspired by the bigger Hypermotard. It has a body that resembles that of an adventure motorcycle, along with road-biased tyres. In terms of the design, the bike comes with a single-piece LED headlight and a beaky front, a tall and slenderer seat, and dual exhaust mufflers. The RVE model boasts a swanky livery comprising white, black, and red colours.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916
Powering this motorcycle is a 659 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a desmodromic head. It achieves a peak power output of 76.43 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a maximum torque output of 63 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Power goes to the rear wheel through a 6-speed gearbox with slip assist clutch. A bi-directional quick-shifter is offered as standard. The Superquadro Mono stands out as the most powerful production-spec single-cylinder engine currently available.
