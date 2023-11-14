Login

EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE

This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

14-Nov-23 04:41 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE claimed the top spot with over 35 per cent of the votes.
  • Show attendees and online viewers voted.
  • Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati, accepted the award on behalf of Ducati.

Ducati clinched the title of “Most Beautiful Motorcycle” with its latest creation, the Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE. The motorcycle secured this honour at the International Exhibition of Motorcycles and Accessories (EICMA 2023), held at the Milan-Rho Exhibition Centre. This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE claimed the top spot with over 35 per cent of the votes.

 

In the contest "Vote and win the most beautiful bike at the Show," organised since 2005 by the Italian magazine Motociclismo in collaboration with EICMA, Ducati secured its twelfth victory. The Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE claimed the top spot with over 35 per cent of the votes from approximately 25,500 enthusiasts, including show attendees and users of the Italian magazine's website.

 

Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut

 

The announcement of the Hypermotard 698 RVE's win took place on the final day of the exhibition, November 12, followed by the official prize-giving ceremony at the 'Motociclismo' stand. Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati, accepted the prestigious award on behalf of Ducati.

The announcement of the Hypermotard 698 RVE's win took place on the final day of the exhibition, November 12. 

 

The 698 Mono RVE has a bold and aggressive supermotard design, inspired by the bigger Hypermotard. It has a body that resembles that of an adventure motorcycle, along with road-biased tyres. In terms of the design, the bike comes with a single-piece LED headlight and a beaky front, a tall and slenderer seat, and dual exhaust mufflers. The RVE model boasts a swanky livery comprising white, black, and red colours. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916

 

The Superquadro Mono stands out as the most powerful production-spec single-cylinder engine.

 

Powering this motorcycle is a 659 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a desmodromic head. It achieves a peak power output of 76.43 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a maximum torque output of 63 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Power goes to the rear wheel through a 6-speed gearbox with slip assist clutch. A bi-directional quick-shifter is offered as standard. The Superquadro Mono stands out as the most powerful production-spec single-cylinder engine currently available.

# Ducati# Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono# Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE# EICMA 2023# Ducati bikes# Ducati motorcycles# Most Beautiful Motorycle EICMA 2023
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
1,18,054 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Honda City
6.8
0
10
2013 Honda City
84,840 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
22,376 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.85 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
77,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
84,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
44,300 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A3
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A3
47,549 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
2022 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
25,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda WR-V
7.8
0
10
2017 Honda WR-V
47,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Ducati Models

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4

₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh

Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport

₹ 13.49 - 15.69 Lakh

Ducati Monster
Ducati Monster

₹ 12.95 - 15.95 Lakh

Ducati StreetFighter V4
Ducati StreetFighter V4

₹ 21.04 - 34.99 Lakh

Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2

₹ 17.49 - 21.3 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler

₹ 7.99 - 11.49 Lakh

Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260

₹ 18.49 - 21.49 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2

₹ 14.65 - 16.65 Lakh

Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950

₹ 14.02 - 17.07 Lakh

Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel

₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100

₹ 10.99 - 13.74 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

₹ 9.8 - 10.99 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4

₹ 21.48 - 30.02 Lakh

Ducati DesertX
Ducati DesertX

₹ 17.91 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler 2G
Ducati Scrambler 2G

₹ 10.39 - 12 Lakh

Ducati Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4

₹ 25.91 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2377 second ago

Benelli unveiled a series of parallel-twin motorcycles at the Italian Motor Show 2023.

Nissan Extends Introductory Price Offers For The Magnite EZ-Shift
Nissan Extends Introductory Price Offers For The Magnite EZ-Shift
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh for the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift has now been extended till November 30

Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The company anticipates commencing lithium production for electric vehicles under the brand Mobil Lithium by 2027.

Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The KX 85 is launched at Rs 4.2 lakh while the KLX 300R is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s California Manufacturing Facility
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s California Manufacturing Facility
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

While company chief Elon Musk was unable to meet in person due to health reasons, he expressed his honour in having the Indian minister visit Tesla’s manufacturing unit

Valeo To Supply Electric Powertrain For Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ Platform
Valeo To Supply Electric Powertrain For Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ Platform
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Valeo will invest in localising the production of these electric powertrains in Pune, Maharashtra near Mahindra’s plant

Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon Revealed; Limited To 400 Units
Indian FTR x 100% R Carbon Revealed; Limited To 400 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Developed in collaboration with 100% motocross gear brand, the special edition FTR features some cosmetic enhancements along with an Akrapovic exhaust.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan Adds A BMW 7 Series To His Garage
Actor Dulquer Salmaan Adds A BMW 7 Series To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Dulquer Salmaan added the latest BMW 7 series, the 740i M Sport, to his ‘369 car collection’, showcased in an oxide grey metallic finish.

Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range
Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The first-ever MPV from Volvo is headed to China first, but is also expected to make its way to other markets across the globe.

Actor Dayanand Shetty Of CID Fame Brings Home The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Actor Dayanand Shetty Of CID Fame Brings Home The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The actor of CID fame, shared a video of him taking delivery of the Super Meteor 650 on social media.

EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2377 second ago

Benelli unveiled a series of parallel-twin motorcycles at the Italian Motor Show 2023.

EICMA 2023: Kymco Unveils Compact And Lightweight Skytown Scooter
EICMA 2023: Kymco Unveils Compact And Lightweight Skytown Scooter
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Skytown blends maxi-scooter elements with the agility of a compact commuter scooter and is powered by either a 125cc or 150cc motor

EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres
EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

TVS Eurogrip showcased its new range of tyres at EICMA 2023, unveiling the new Climber MX Junior range of motocross/enduro tyres for young off-road riders.

EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models
EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The motorcycles have received an updated powertrain and revised looks

EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved