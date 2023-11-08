EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
08-Nov-23 08:05 AM IST
Highlights
- Limited to just 500 units worldwide
- Livery inspired from the Ducati 996 race bike that aced the Superbike World Championship in 1999
- Powered by the MotoGP-inspired 1103cc cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale motor
For 2024, Ducati celebrates 30 years of the iconic Ducati 916 by unveiling a special limited version called the 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916. Just 500 of these motorcycles are being produced and have some distinctive features, such as the special 916 replica paint scheme and a numbered plaque on top of the carbon wheels, carbon bodywork and aluminium tank.
Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut
The Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 is designed to be used exclusively on closed circuits.
The livery of the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 is inspired by one of the most beautiful Ducati racing bikes ever, the Ducati 996. A direct descendant of the 916, the 996 also aced the Superbike World Championship while being ridden by Carl Fogarty in 1999. To pay homage to the 916, Ducati heavily focused on the livery and paint scheme of the motorcycle. The iconic tricolour on the fairing, the white numberplates, and the number 1 have been taken up and revisited in a modern key, while the black portion of the upper half cowl recalls the air ducts of the 916. Moreover, the tank cover features the laurel logo in the same gold colour as on the 916.
Also Read: Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 shares the same motor as the Panigale V4 SP
Powering this motorcycle is the same MotoGP-derived 1103cc cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale motor that produces 215.5 bhp and 124 Nm of torque. Furthermore, the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 runs on an STM Evo Superbike dry clutch, while a final drive chain reduces weight and friction. It also has five-spoke carbon fibre wheels, which reduce the weight of the wheels by 1.3 kilograms. Braking duties on the motorcycle are aided by Brembo Stylema R brake calipers.
Also Read: Ducati Global Sales Down 4 Per Cent In First Three Quarters Of 2023
On the left is the SWB winning Ducati 996 and on the right is the Ducati 916 that was launched in 1993
Additionally, it also features a host of track-ready equipment, which includes the carbon open clutch cover, billet aluminum plugs for the removal of the rearview mirrors, a kit for the removal of the number plate holder, an aluminum fuel cap and the Ducati Data Analyzer+ kit with GPS module as standard.
