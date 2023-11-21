Login

Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million

The Mercedes W04 was driven by Lewis Hamilton over the course of the 2013 F1 season and got the driver his first win for the team
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Nov-23 10:42 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W04 fetched $18.8 million at auction.
  • Hamilton won the 2013 Hungarian GP in W04 while clinching three more podiums.
  • The race car was powered by a 2.4-litre V8 engine that would redline up to 18,000 rpm.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes F1 race car was auctioned at the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix and fetched a whopping $18.8 million (Rs 156.7 crore). The W04 chassis no.4 was Hamilton’s first car at Mercedes after joining the team in 2013, and got the driver his first win for the team. The winning bid shocked everyone, exceeding the pre-sale estimate of between $10-15 million as per the auction house RM Sotheby’s.

 

The sale saw a hammer price of $17.1 million plus a 10 per cent buyer’s premium, bringing the total to $18.8 million. It took place in the Awakening Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel. This particular Mercedes W04 was driven by Hamilton for 14 out of 19 races during the 2013 F1 season. The British driver would win the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix in this car, making him the first British driver to win in a Mercedes since Sir Stirling Moss’s win at the 1955 British GP. 

 

Also Read: Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Leclerc Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2

Hamilton would go on to finish fourth in the drivers’ championship in 2013, scoring four podiums through the season, of which three (Malaysia, China and Belgium) were in this car. Chassis no. 4 has also become the first Hamilton-driven Mercedes F1 car to be publicly sold. It is also the most money paid publicly for a modern F1 car to date. 

 

Also Read: McLaren Sets New World Record For Fastest F1 Pit Stop At Qatar Grand Prix

 

The race car was powered by a 2.4-litre V8 engine that would redline up to 18,000 rpm, while producing 740 bhp and an additional 79 bhp through the kinetic energy recovery system (KERS). The motor was paired with a 7-speed semi-automatic transmission, developed jointly with Xtrac. It was the first F1 car to feature the front-to-rear inter-connected suspension (FRIC) for improved mechanical grip. It’s also the last Mercedes F1 car with a high nose. 

Lewis Hamilton would later go on to win six of his seven world titles with Mercedes while contributing to the manufacturer’s eight consecutive constructors’ standings. 

# Lewis Hamilton# Formula 1# Mercedes F1 team# 2013 F1 Season# Hungarian GP# Las Vegas GP
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Skoda Superb
6.4
0
10
2013 Skoda Superb
84,598 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,156/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
2016 Skoda Octavia
72,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar
2022 Mahindra Thar
8,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 38,597/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Tata Punch
2023 Tata Punch
4,700 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.40 L
₹ 18,813/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
8.1
0
10
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
39,832 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.10 L
₹ 9,183/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2014 Maruti Suzuki Swift
42,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.85 L
₹ 8,623/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG Gloster
8.3
0
10
2021 MG Gloster
39,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 37.99 L
₹ 85,082/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue
9.1
0
10
2022 Hyundai Venue
5,500 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 23,790/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-AMG Models

Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63

₹ 2.28 - 4 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe

₹ 1.53 - 2.07 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 - 2.48 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

₹ 72.5 - 87 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35
Mercedes-AMG GLA 35

₹ 57.28 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

₹ 1.77 Crore

Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS

₹ 2.45 Crore

Mercedes-AMG A 45
Mercedes-AMG A 45

₹ 92.5 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG E 53
Mercedes-AMG E 53

₹ 1.06 - 1.3 Crore

Mercedes-AMG SL-Class
Mercedes-AMG SL-Class

₹ 2.35 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Orxa Energies Mantis
Orxa Energies Mantis

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Exclusive: Gogoro Crossover E-Scooter India Launch In December; Production Begins In Maharashtra
Exclusive: Gogoro Crossover E-Scooter India Launch In December; Production Begins In Maharashtra
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-6040 second ago

Utility-focused e-scooter is likely to be offered in multiple variants, including one targeted at the B2B sector.

Ola Electric Changes Its Name Ahead Of IPO Filing
Ola Electric Changes Its Name Ahead Of IPO Filing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited has been renamed to Ola Electric Limited, as mandated by the regulators for any company which wants to list itself on the stock exchange

Toyota Hilux Mild-Hybrid Introduced In Europe
Toyota Hilux Mild-Hybrid Introduced In Europe
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The Hilux MHEV will retain the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine enhanced with a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21
Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

Both vehicles are expected to come with an upgraded audio system

New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?
New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

A new spy shot suggests Bajaj is working on a 150 cc commuter targeted at semi-urban and rural markets, which could be called the CT150X

MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia
MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Whilst Bagnaia thought he could strike the decisive fatal blow to Martin’s title hopes, nothing proved stronger than Fabio Di Giannantonio’s will to prove himself and save his career under the lights in Qatar

Actor Rohit Roy Adds Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition To His Garage
Actor Rohit Roy Adds Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition To His Garage
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The F77 Space Edition was launched in August 2023 and is a limited-run motorcycle, with only 10 units produced.

BYD Sea Lion 07 Electric SUV Revealed
BYD Sea Lion 07 Electric SUV Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

All-new electric SUV from BYD will go on sale in international markets in 2024.

Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Goes On Sale In South Africa
Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Goes On Sale In South Africa
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door is exported from India to South Africa and carries a premium price tag in comparison to the price in India.

MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia

Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Leclerc Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Leclerc Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

What started off as a “clown show” turned into a pretty entertaining race with great racing and unpredictable action

Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Lack of effective communication angers attendees, drivers and team principals, raising concerns about safety and Formula 1's preparedness for the event

GM Commits To Engine Production For Andretti Cadillac’s F1 Entry by 2028
GM Commits To Engine Production For Andretti Cadillac’s F1 Entry by 2028
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 days ago

GM's commitment to Andretti Cadillac’s F1 bid represents more than a partnership, highlighting Andretti's colossal influence in American racing and extensive involvement across various racing series

Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend
Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Formula 1 team’s livery is based on the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign

Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The fresh faced RB19 will race down the new street circuit in Las Vegas, featuring a long straight along the Strip

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved