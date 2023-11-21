Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
21-Nov-23 10:42 AM IST
Highlights
- Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W04 fetched $18.8 million at auction.
- Hamilton won the 2013 Hungarian GP in W04 while clinching three more podiums.
- The race car was powered by a 2.4-litre V8 engine that would redline up to 18,000 rpm.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes F1 race car was auctioned at the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix and fetched a whopping $18.8 million (Rs 156.7 crore). The W04 chassis no.4 was Hamilton’s first car at Mercedes after joining the team in 2013, and got the driver his first win for the team. The winning bid shocked everyone, exceeding the pre-sale estimate of between $10-15 million as per the auction house RM Sotheby’s.
The sale saw a hammer price of $17.1 million plus a 10 per cent buyer’s premium, bringing the total to $18.8 million. It took place in the Awakening Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel. This particular Mercedes W04 was driven by Hamilton for 14 out of 19 races during the 2013 F1 season. The British driver would win the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix in this car, making him the first British driver to win in a Mercedes since Sir Stirling Moss’s win at the 1955 British GP.
Also Read: Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Leclerc Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
Hamilton would go on to finish fourth in the drivers’ championship in 2013, scoring four podiums through the season, of which three (Malaysia, China and Belgium) were in this car. Chassis no. 4 has also become the first Hamilton-driven Mercedes F1 car to be publicly sold. It is also the most money paid publicly for a modern F1 car to date.
Also Read: McLaren Sets New World Record For Fastest F1 Pit Stop At Qatar Grand Prix
The race car was powered by a 2.4-litre V8 engine that would redline up to 18,000 rpm, while producing 740 bhp and an additional 79 bhp through the kinetic energy recovery system (KERS). The motor was paired with a 7-speed semi-automatic transmission, developed jointly with Xtrac. It was the first F1 car to feature the front-to-rear inter-connected suspension (FRIC) for improved mechanical grip. It’s also the last Mercedes F1 car with a high nose.
Lewis Hamilton would later go on to win six of his seven world titles with Mercedes while contributing to the manufacturer’s eight consecutive constructors’ standings.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mercedes-AMG Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6040 second ago
Utility-focused e-scooter is likely to be offered in multiple variants, including one targeted at the B2B sector.
9 hours ago
Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited has been renamed to Ola Electric Limited, as mandated by the regulators for any company which wants to list itself on the stock exchange
12 hours ago
The Hilux MHEV will retain the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine enhanced with a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
12 hours ago
Both vehicles are expected to come with an upgraded audio system
13 hours ago
A new spy shot suggests Bajaj is working on a 150 cc commuter targeted at semi-urban and rural markets, which could be called the CT150X
13 hours ago
Whilst Bagnaia thought he could strike the decisive fatal blow to Martin’s title hopes, nothing proved stronger than Fabio Di Giannantonio’s will to prove himself and save his career under the lights in Qatar
14 hours ago
The F77 Space Edition was launched in August 2023 and is a limited-run motorcycle, with only 10 units produced.
17 hours ago
All-new electric SUV from BYD will go on sale in international markets in 2024.
17 hours ago
The Suzuki Jimny 5-door is exported from India to South Africa and carries a premium price tag in comparison to the price in India.
1 day ago
Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia
1 day ago
What started off as a “clown show” turned into a pretty entertaining race with great racing and unpredictable action
1 day ago
Lack of effective communication angers attendees, drivers and team principals, raising concerns about safety and Formula 1's preparedness for the event
3 days ago
GM's commitment to Andretti Cadillac’s F1 bid represents more than a partnership, highlighting Andretti's colossal influence in American racing and extensive involvement across various racing series
4 days ago
The Formula 1 team’s livery is based on the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign
4 days ago
The fresh faced RB19 will race down the new street circuit in Las Vegas, featuring a long straight along the Strip