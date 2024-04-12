Andretti Global Opens New Silverstone Facility

Andretti Global has opened a new facility at Silverstone, in line with their efforts to enter Formula 1. The opening of the facility was graced by racing legends Michael and Mario Andretti. While their F1 entry bid was initially halted, the team continues to push forward, eyeing 2026 as a potential debut season.

Despite facing setbacks earlier this year, Andretti Global remains undeterred, laying down roots in the heart of motorsport at Silverstone. The new 40,000 square-foot facility signifies a significant upgrade from the team's previous temporary setup, with plans to expand into a neighbouring 70,000 square-foot building underway.

The team's ambitions stretch beyond British soil, with manufacturing set to take place in the USA, near Indianapolis, in collaboration with General Motors. Former Lotus and Renault technical director Nick Chester leads the charge, steering the team towards its Formula 1 dreams.

Michael Andretti, spoke passionately about the endeavour, emphasised the fresh start offered by building from scratch. With eyes set on joining the F1 elite, Andretti envisions an all-American team, boasting homegrown talent from drivers to engines.

While F1's rejection was a big setback, Andretti's commitment to their dream is unwavering. With a firm belief in their vision, bolstered by partnerships with industry giants like General Motors, Andretti continues to challenge the status quo, determined to carve their place in the world of Formula 1.