Silverstone Secures 10-Year Deal to Host F1 British Grand Prix Until 2034
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on February 9, 2024
Highlights
- Silverstone secures a 10-year deal with Formula 1, extending the British Grand Prix until 2034
- The agreement ensures long-term stability for one of F1's most historic races
- Silverstone's CEO highlights the unique atmosphere fueled by passionate British fans
Silverstone, the iconic British racing circuit, has inked a new 10-year deal with Formula 1, ensuring that the British Grand Prix will remain at the venue until at least 2034. This agreement, announced on Thursday, marks a significant extension, providing long-term stability for one of F1's most historic races.
Also Read: Petronas Pushing For Formula 1 Return To Malaysia By 2026
The announcement, made via social media, was celebrated with enthusiasm as Silverstone expressed its delight in securing the event for the next decade. The confirmation comes as part of a trend where many other races have also secured long-term contracts in recent months.
With this deal, Silverstone joins the ranks of circuits, securing their places on the calendar well into the future. The agreement not only ensures the continuity of the British Grand Prix but also grants the circuit and the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) the opportunity to invest in infrastructure confidently.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali highlighted Silverstone's significance in F1 history and its status as a fan-favourite venue. He praised its iconic status and the fantastic racing it hosts. Domenicali also expressed his gratitude to Silverstone's leadership for their dedication to enhancing the fan experience.
The CEO of Silverstone, Stuart Pringle, emphasised the unique atmosphere at the circuit, fueled by the passionate British fans and their unwavering support for homegrown talents. Pringle pledged to elevate the event further, leveraging this enthusiasm to enhance the overall experience for fans.
The agreement not only ensures the future of the British Grand Prix but also solidifies Silverstone's position as an international motorsport and leisure destination. The BRDC chairman, Peter Digby, expressed confidence in the venue's future development and transformation into a year-round destination for motorsport enthusiasts.
Also Read: Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season
The new deal also puts an end to speculation about the possibility of a second F1 race in the UK, reinforcing Silverstone's status as the premier venue for British motorsport. With this long-term commitment, fans can look forward to a decade of thrilling races and unforgettable experiences at the iconic Silverstone circuit.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10193 second ago
The Honda NX500 replaces the Honda CB500X and features minor design updates and a revised price tag, although it shares the same underpinnings and powertrain as the CB500X.
-9679 second ago
Shipments of three Toyota models were temporarily suspended in India after investigations found irregularities in certification tests
-8596 second ago
First launched in 2012, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the fastest-selling MPV in India and dominates the segment with a 37.5 per cent market share
-6178 second ago
The test mule was spotted doing a highway run with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup
-4248 second ago
Globally, the powertrain options remain unchanged with the Corolla Cross facelift offering a choice between a 1.8-liter petrol engine and a 1.8-liter hybrid
15 hours ago
Brian Gillen comes to Norton after a long stint of more than 15 years at MV Agusta, where he last held the position of R&D Director.
16 hours ago
The Swift compact hatchback made its India debut back in 2005, and ever since, we have seen three generations of it.
17 hours ago
The Virtus Cabrio features a chopped-off roof and structural modifications built for the occasion of President Lula’s visit to the VW plant
19 hours ago
Will the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 be able to help change the Swedish brand’s fortunes in India?
20 hours ago
Benelli's Leoncino 500 and 502C and Keeway's K300N have received the price cuts. These prices are effective from February 8, 2024.
1 day ago
Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly express confidence in the A524's potential, highlighting continuity and strategic improvements.
4 days ago
The Sepang International Circuit, host of F1 races until 2017, may see the return of the Grand Prix, with Petronas holding naming rights
5 days ago
Haas acknowledges short-term challenges, emphasises focus on understanding the VF-24's strengths, and aims for a streamlined organisational structure.
5 days ago
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expresses gratitude for Suzuka, highlighting its significance in the sport.
7 days ago
The most successful partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes in F1 history will come to an end at the 2025 season of Formula 1