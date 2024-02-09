Silverstone Secures 10-Year Deal to Host F1 British Grand Prix Until 2034

Silverstone, the iconic British racing circuit, has inked a new 10-year deal with Formula 1, ensuring that the British Grand Prix will remain at the venue until at least 2034. This agreement, announced on Thursday, marks a significant extension, providing long-term stability for one of F1's most historic races.

The announcement, made via social media, was celebrated with enthusiasm as Silverstone expressed its delight in securing the event for the next decade. The confirmation comes as part of a trend where many other races have also secured long-term contracts in recent months.

With this deal, Silverstone joins the ranks of circuits, securing their places on the calendar well into the future. The agreement not only ensures the continuity of the British Grand Prix but also grants the circuit and the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) the opportunity to invest in infrastructure confidently.



F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali highlighted Silverstone's significance in F1 history and its status as a fan-favourite venue. He praised its iconic status and the fantastic racing it hosts. Domenicali also expressed his gratitude to Silverstone's leadership for their dedication to enhancing the fan experience.

The CEO of Silverstone, Stuart Pringle, emphasised the unique atmosphere at the circuit, fueled by the passionate British fans and their unwavering support for homegrown talents. Pringle pledged to elevate the event further, leveraging this enthusiasm to enhance the overall experience for fans.

The agreement not only ensures the future of the British Grand Prix but also solidifies Silverstone's position as an international motorsport and leisure destination. The BRDC chairman, Peter Digby, expressed confidence in the venue's future development and transformation into a year-round destination for motorsport enthusiasts.

The new deal also puts an end to speculation about the possibility of a second F1 race in the UK, reinforcing Silverstone's status as the premier venue for British motorsport. With this long-term commitment, fans can look forward to a decade of thrilling races and unforgettable experiences at the iconic Silverstone circuit.