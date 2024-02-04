Petronas Pushing For Formula 1 Return To Malaysia By 2026
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 4, 2024
- Malaysia's Petronas, aiming for a revival, plans to bring back Formula One races in 2026 to the country
- Petronas, Malaysia’s sole Fortune 500 company, denied discussions but hinted at the potential move during a meeting, sources say
- Malaysia's sports minister had previously acknowledged the financial challenges of hosting an F1 race
Malaysia's state oil company, Petronas, is reportedly planning to reintroduce Formula One races to Malaysia in 2026, according to Reuters’ sources, as revealed in a company town hall. The race, if reinstated, would take place at the famous Sepang International Circuit (SIC), which hosted F1 events from 1999 to 2017.
Also Read: Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval
The decision to bring back F1 racing was disclosed during a meeting led by Petronas' President and CEO, Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz. While the sources did not provide specific reasons for the revival, the move aligns with Petronas' naming rights secured for the SIC in October of the previous year.
Notably, Malaysia ceased hosting F1 races in 2017 due to dwindling ticket sales and escalating event hosting expenses. The initiative to rekindle the Grand Prix would be a strategic step for Petronas, Malaysia's sole Fortune 500 company.
Petronas responded to the reports, stating that there have been no discussions about bringing F1 back to the PETRONAS Sepang International Circuit. Formula One itself has not commented on the matter, and responses from the SIC and the Malaysian Prime Minister's office are awaited.
Last year, Malaysia's sports minister acknowledged the financial challenges associated with hosting an F1 race, emphasising the current inability to afford such events. However, the global popularity of Formula One has surged in recent years, partly fueled by the Netflix series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."
Also Read: Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
While the Sepang International Circuit no longer hosts F1 races, it continues to host MotoGP races and various other motorsport events. The unexpected move to reintroduce F1 races is perceived as a potential boost for tourism and the Malaysian economy.
Petronas, a long-standing sponsor of the Mercedes team since 2010, has played a significant role in their success, contributing to eight constructors' and seven drivers' world championships. Last year, the team secured the second position in the constructors' standings, with Lewis Hamilton finishing third and teammate George Russell eighth in the drivers' standings.
As the global F1 community awaits further developments, Petronas is scheduled to announce its full-year 2023 and fourth-quarter earnings in early March, following a lower third-quarter profit in November due to softer revenue amid decreased oil and gas prices.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-3857 second ago
Multistrada V4 emerged as the top-seller with 10,480 units sold in 2023.
16 hours ago
While the mechanical aspects of these models remain unchanged, KTM has introduced new colour options for its entire RC range.
17 hours ago
This collaboration primarily aims to enhance India's position as a key player in manufacturing commercial EVs.
17 hours ago
The NMax 155 is part of Yamaha’s maxi-scooter range sold in global markets and is a sibling to the Aerox 155 sold in India.
Haas acknowledges short-term challenges, emphasises focus on understanding the VF-24's strengths, and aims for a streamlined organisational structure.
The sportbike is based on the same 776 cc, parallel twin engine as the V-Strom 800 DE also displayed at the Expo.
21 hours ago
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expresses gratitude for Suzuka, highlighting its significance in the sport.
Royal Enfield reported a cumulative sales growth of 2 per cent in January 2024 with domestic sales up 4 per cent. Exports, meanwhile, slid 20 per cent year-on-year
The company reported total SUV sales of 43,068 units in the domestic market while cumulative sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at 73,944 units.
The middleweight Yamaha twins, the naked MT-07, and the full-faired R7, are likely to be launched in India, although pricing will be extremely important.
Haas acknowledges short-term challenges, emphasises focus on understanding the VF-24's strengths, and aims for a streamlined organisational structure.
21 hours ago
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expresses gratitude for Suzuka, highlighting its significance in the sport.
1 day ago
The most successful partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes in F1 history will come to an end at the 2025 season of Formula 1
2 days ago
Formula 1 tightens appeal rules, requiring teams to lodge disputes within four days and pay a deposit, aiming for faster resolution.
5 days ago
Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren that will see him stay with the team beyond 2025