Login
News
Latest News
Car News
Bike News

Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season

The team's livery features a slight departure from the 2023 scheme, with more prominent Red Bull branding.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The 2024 season marks Tech3's sixth year as a KTM satellite partner
  • Tech3 GasGas MotoGP unveils vibrant 2024 livery as Pedro Acosta prepares for his highly anticipated debut
  • Acosta completed his first official test on the KTM MotoGP bike in November 2023

The Tech3 GasGas MotoGP team, backed by KTM, has revealed its vibrant 2024 season livery as it anticipates the debut of reigning Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta in the premier class. The 2024 season marks Tech3's sixth year as a KTM satellite partner and its second year under the GasGas banner, following a rebrand in 2023. Tech3 faced difficulties in the 2023 season, with Pol Espargaro's injury and rookie Augusto Fernandez struggling to find form, achieving a best result of fourth at the French Grand Prix.

 

Despite signing a two-year deal, Pol Espargaro has stepped aside to make room for Pedro Acosta, the reigning Moto2 champion, who is set to make his MotoGP debut with high expectations. Tech3 presented its 2024 factory GasGas livery, featuring a departure from the 2023 scheme with more prominent Red Bull branding, now also the team's title sponsor.

 

 

 

Acosta completed his first official test on the KTM MotoGP bike in November 2023, finishing 18th, and will gain additional track time during the pre-season Sepang shakedown in February. The team, led by Nicolas Goyon, aims to improve on the 2023 season's performance, with Augusto Fernandez seeking better results and Acosta embarking on his highly anticipated MotoGP journey.

 

Augusto Fernandez expressed confidence and pride in partnering with Red Bull, aiming for a successful season. Pedro Acosta emphasised the need for patience and gaining experience in his debut MotoGP season. Nicolas Goyon, Tech3 Team Manager, acknowledges the challenges faced in the 2023 season and encourages patience for rookie Pedro Acosta, highlighting the team's connection with fans.

 

 

The pre-season testing will take place in Malaysia from February 6-8, with the new season scheduled to start at Losail on March 8-10. Yamaha is set to reveal its 2024 colours on February 5, on the eve of the pre-season testing in Malaysia.

# MotoGP# Tech3 GasGas Racing# Tech3 KTM# MotoGP Bikes# Motorcycles# motorsports
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.2
2023 Mahindra XUV700
  • 181 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 28.85 Lakh
₹ 61,018 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.9
2015 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 55,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.99 Lakh
₹ 8,934 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Dacia Sandrider Is The Company’s 2025 Dakar Rally Racer
New Dacia Sandrider Is The Company’s 2025 Dakar Rally Racer
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7821 second ago

The Sandrider will be Dacia's entry into the 2025 Dakar Rally.

Porsche India Registers Highest Ever Sales With 914 Units Sold In 2023
Porsche India Registers Highest Ever Sales With 914 Units Sold In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3869 second ago

The brand has witnessed a growth of 17 per cent as compared to the sales figures of the preceding year.

Aston Martin Commences Valkyrie LMH Test Programme Ahead of 2025 WEC Debut
Aston Martin Commences Valkyrie LMH Test Programme Ahead of 2025 WEC Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3369 second ago

The 2025 Valkyrie LMH remains on schedule, with on-track testing set for the second quarter of this year.

Toyota Glanza-Based Race Car Revealed In South Africa
Toyota Glanza-Based Race Car Revealed In South Africa
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-475 second ago

The stripped-down race car will feature in a new competition in Africa.

Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-414 second ago

Tata's popular sub-compact SUV has hit the 6 lakh units production mark within a year of reaching the 5 lakh units milestone.

January Update Adds Suzuki Jimny XC, New Races To Gran Turismo 7
January Update Adds Suzuki Jimny XC, New Races To Gran Turismo 7
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 minutes ago

The latest update adds three new vehicles to the game along with a few new racing series.

2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Abroad, the 2024 Audi Q7 facelift will be available in three trims with four engine options

Is Honda Developing A Royal Enfield Himalayan Rival?
Is Honda Developing A Royal Enfield Himalayan Rival?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Latest patents filed by Honda reveal what seem to be an adventure bike and a scrambler based on the Honda CB350 platform. Will it be able to rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan?

2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled Over Brake Fluid Leak In The US
2024 Suzuki Hayabusa Recalled Over Brake Fluid Leak In The US
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

About 993 MY2024 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycles are likely to be affected by the recall in the US with the model made in Japan

2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.90 Lakh
2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The latest version of the SUV comes with subtle cosmetic updates as well a longer equipment list

MotoGP: Trackhouse Racing Unveils Striking American Livery for Debut Season
MotoGP: Trackhouse Racing Unveils Striking American Livery for Debut Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The team's MotoGP entry marks the series' North American expansion, with a home debut scheduled for the Americas GP in Austin.

2024 Argentina MotoGP Round Could Be Dropped
2024 Argentina MotoGP Round Could Be Dropped
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The 2024 Argentina Grand Prix could be cancelled in the wake of the Argentinian government putting a cap on expenditures

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP Team Reveals New Fluorescent Livery For 2024 Season
Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP Team Reveals New Fluorescent Livery For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Indonesia's Pertamina becomes the VR46 team's title sponsor for the 2024 season

TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore
TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Black And Military Red Colours Now Get Hand-Painted Silver Pinstripes 
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Black And Military Red Colours Now Get Hand-Painted Silver Pinstripes 
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants, the new colour trims are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved