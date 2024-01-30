Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on January 30, 2024
- The 2024 season marks Tech3's sixth year as a KTM satellite partner
- Tech3 GasGas MotoGP unveils vibrant 2024 livery as Pedro Acosta prepares for his highly anticipated debut
- Acosta completed his first official test on the KTM MotoGP bike in November 2023
The Tech3 GasGas MotoGP team, backed by KTM, has revealed its vibrant 2024 season livery as it anticipates the debut of reigning Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta in the premier class. The 2024 season marks Tech3's sixth year as a KTM satellite partner and its second year under the GasGas banner, following a rebrand in 2023. Tech3 faced difficulties in the 2023 season, with Pol Espargaro's injury and rookie Augusto Fernandez struggling to find form, achieving a best result of fourth at the French Grand Prix.
Despite signing a two-year deal, Pol Espargaro has stepped aside to make room for Pedro Acosta, the reigning Moto2 champion, who is set to make his MotoGP debut with high expectations. Tech3 presented its 2024 factory GasGas livery, featuring a departure from the 2023 scheme with more prominent Red Bull branding, now also the team's title sponsor.
Acosta completed his first official test on the KTM MotoGP bike in November 2023, finishing 18th, and will gain additional track time during the pre-season Sepang shakedown in February. The team, led by Nicolas Goyon, aims to improve on the 2023 season's performance, with Augusto Fernandez seeking better results and Acosta embarking on his highly anticipated MotoGP journey.
Augusto Fernandez expressed confidence and pride in partnering with Red Bull, aiming for a successful season. Pedro Acosta emphasised the need for patience and gaining experience in his debut MotoGP season. Nicolas Goyon, Tech3 Team Manager, acknowledges the challenges faced in the 2023 season and encourages patience for rookie Pedro Acosta, highlighting the team's connection with fans.
The pre-season testing will take place in Malaysia from February 6-8, with the new season scheduled to start at Losail on March 8-10. Yamaha is set to reveal its 2024 colours on February 5, on the eve of the pre-season testing in Malaysia.
