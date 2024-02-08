Login

Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season

Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly express confidence in the A524's potential, highlighting continuity and strategic improvements.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Alpine launches its 2024 Formula 1 car, the A524, aiming to revive its works program's fortunes
  • The A524 retains Alpine's signature blue and pink livery but introduces a pink variant for eight races
  • Technical director Matt Harman spearheads a complete redesign of the A524 to address performance limitations

Alpine has officially launched its contender for the 2024 season, the A524 car, driven by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. The unveiling ceremony, held at the Enstone headquarters, showcased not only the F1 car but also the hypercar for the World Endurance Championship.

 

Designed in collaboration with artist Felipe Pantone, the Alpine A524 retains its blue, pink, and naked carbon black colour scheme. However, this season, Alpine will showcase its pink livery at an expanded eight races, in line with the request of its main sponsor BWT.

Alpine's technical team, led by Matt Harman, has taken a bold approach with the A524, aiming to break free from the limitations encountered with the previous A523 model. The A524 features significant redesigns, including a new chassis, revised rear suspension setup, and optimised brake cooling system. These changes are intended to provide a stronger development path over the next two seasons and maintain a steep performance curve.

 

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly express confidence in the new season, with both drivers returning for another year with Alpine. Ocon emphasises the culmination of thousands of hours of hard work, while Gasly highlights the benefits of continuity and familiarity with the team.

Alpine acknowledges past shortcomings, particularly in engine performance, which they aim to address through strategic tweaks and a more aggressive approach to engine use. However, the focus remains on maximising the potential of the A524 while laying the groundwork for future improvements.

 

With the A524 officially unveiled, Alpine sets its sights on a successful 2024 campaign, aiming to reclaim its position at the forefront of the midfield battle. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, all eyes are on the track debut of the A524 and its performance at the Bahrain shakedown on February 20th.

# Formula 1# Formula 1 2024# F1 2024# F1 2024 season# Alpine F1# Alpine A524
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18140 second ago

Bastianini showed off his new Ducati GP24’s raw pace as the team tested out their new exhaust and engine.

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-16964 second ago

It is currently offered in two variants: the E-Luna X1 and the E-Luna X2.

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000
Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

Features a 2 kWh battery pack that powers the 1.2 kW hub-mounted motor

BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024

New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno.

2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The Taycan gets minor styling updates, but Porsche has made notable upgrades under the skin.

Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

This discount applies to all purchases made using any debit or credit cards through Amazon.

Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

While a bevy of specialty firms offer the option of armouring up existing vehicles, there are some manufacturers that offer enhanced protection from the factory.

2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The new chrome shade is available at a slight premium on the Yamaha FZ-X, while the first 100 buyers will get a Casio G-Shock watch as part of a special offer

Petronas Pushing For Formula 1 Return To Malaysia By 2026
Petronas Pushing For Formula 1 Return To Malaysia By 2026
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Sepang International Circuit, host of F1 races until 2017, may see the return of the Grand Prix, with Petronas holding naming rights

F1: Haas Reveals 2024 Livery; Team Principal Remains Pessimistic About Performance
F1: Haas Reveals 2024 Livery; Team Principal Remains Pessimistic About Performance
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Haas acknowledges short-term challenges, emphasises focus on understanding the VF-24's strengths, and aims for a streamlined organisational structure.

Formula 1 Renews Japanese Grand Prix Till 2029
Formula 1 Renews Japanese Grand Prix Till 2029
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expresses gratitude for Suzuka, highlighting its significance in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari From Mercedes For 2025, Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari From Mercedes For 2025, Here’s Everything You Need To Know
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The most successful partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes in F1 history will come to an end at the 2025 season of Formula 1

Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Formula 1 tightens appeal rules, requiring teams to lodge disputes within four days and pay a deposit, aiming for faster resolution.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved