Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 8, 2024
Highlights
- Alpine launches its 2024 Formula 1 car, the A524, aiming to revive its works program's fortunes
- The A524 retains Alpine's signature blue and pink livery but introduces a pink variant for eight races
- Technical director Matt Harman spearheads a complete redesign of the A524 to address performance limitations
Alpine has officially launched its contender for the 2024 season, the A524 car, driven by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. The unveiling ceremony, held at the Enstone headquarters, showcased not only the F1 car but also the hypercar for the World Endurance Championship.
Designed in collaboration with artist Felipe Pantone, the Alpine A524 retains its blue, pink, and naked carbon black colour scheme. However, this season, Alpine will showcase its pink livery at an expanded eight races, in line with the request of its main sponsor BWT.
Alpine's technical team, led by Matt Harman, has taken a bold approach with the A524, aiming to break free from the limitations encountered with the previous A523 model. The A524 features significant redesigns, including a new chassis, revised rear suspension setup, and optimised brake cooling system. These changes are intended to provide a stronger development path over the next two seasons and maintain a steep performance curve.
Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly express confidence in the new season, with both drivers returning for another year with Alpine. Ocon emphasises the culmination of thousands of hours of hard work, while Gasly highlights the benefits of continuity and familiarity with the team.
Alpine acknowledges past shortcomings, particularly in engine performance, which they aim to address through strategic tweaks and a more aggressive approach to engine use. However, the focus remains on maximising the potential of the A524 while laying the groundwork for future improvements.
With the A524 officially unveiled, Alpine sets its sights on a successful 2024 campaign, aiming to reclaim its position at the forefront of the midfield battle. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, all eyes are on the track debut of the A524 and its performance at the Bahrain shakedown on February 20th.
