Andretti Ties Up With GM's Cadillac In A Bid To Launch A Formula 1 Team

Andretti Global & General Motors - via its Cadillac brand - have announced their intent to pursue an opportunity to compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in partnership. The two American companies have announced their strategic partnership, and intend to together run an ‘all-American’ team in Formula 1, which may also have American drivers. The Andretti Cadillac team would be based out of the U.S., with its base likely to be at the Andretti Global headquarters which is due for inauguration in 2025 in Indiana. The team will also have a support facility in the U.K.

“We are continuing to grow Andretti Global and its family of racing teams and always have our eyes on what's next. I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula One and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans,” Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO, Andretti Global said. “I'm proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal.”

"Together, we will continue to follow procedures and steps put forth by the FIA during the evaluation process. In the meantime, we continue to optimistically prepare should we be fortunate enough to have Andretti Cadillac formally approved as a Formula One contender", he added.

Motorsport giants Andretti has teams in multiple championships, including Formula E, IndyCar, IMSA, Extreme E, and more.

“General Motors is honored to team with Andretti Global on this historic moment in racing. We have a long, rich history in motorsports and engineering innovation, and we are thrilled with the prospect of pairing with Andretti Global to form an American F1 team that will help spur even more global interest in the series and the sport”, Mark Reuss, President, General Motors said.

The Andretti Cadillac team is planning to submit an Expression of Interest when the FIA opens the formal process, and a statement from the team said that it is keen on competing “as soon as practical with at least one American driver”.

To get into Formula 1, the team will also have to dish out an entry fee of $200 million which will then be divided between the current 10 F1 teams, as the prize money from the next year onwards will be divided between 11 teams, as opposed to 10. Not just that, but Andretti Cadillac will have to invest close to a billion dollars to run a successful operation in Formula 1. As of now, apart from McLaren & Alpine, no other team has been supportive of an 11th entry in the constructors championship. It is also rumoured that Alpine may supply engines to the American outfit in the initial period.