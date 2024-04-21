Login
Max Verstappen Dominates Chinese Grand Prix While Norris Denies Red Bull 1-2 Finish

Max Verstappen secured his fourth Formula 1 victory of the season, at the Chinese Grand Prix
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Max Verstappen delivered a masterclass performance, securing his fourth win of the season.
  • McLaren's Lando Norris manoeuvred his way to second place.
  • Drivers like Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, George Russell, and Fernando Alonso delivered noteworthy performances.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen dominated the Chinese Grand Prix, notching his fourth Formula 1 victory of the season in a race filled with drama and excitement. It was Formula 1's big return to the Shanghai International Circuit for a full-length race since 2019, and it didn't disappoint.

 

Also Read: Verstappen Clinches Red Bull’s 100th Pole Position In Chinese GP Qualifying

Verstappen effortlessly led the race from start to finish. By the fifth lap, the top step of the podium was a foregone conclusion for the Dutchman such was the sheer pace of the reigning champion.   But the real battle was behind him. McLaren’s Lando Norris seized his chance, using excellent tyre management, strategy and a bit of luck, slipped past Red Bull's Sergio Perez and held onto second place despite all the chaos happening around him.

Two safety car periods shook things up. First, Valtteri Bottas' car conked out, bringing out the yellow flags and later a safety car. Then, a tangle between Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda led to more safety car action. But through it all, Verstappen stayed cool and controlled the race.

 

Also Read: Chinese Grand Prix F1 Sprint Report: Max Verstappen Wins First Sprint Race Of The Season

Norris, on the other hand, had to fend off Perez, who was determined to climb back up the ranks. But the young Brit kept his nerve and secured a well-deserved second place, much to the delight of McLaren fans.

 

While all eyes were on the leaders, there were some other standout performances too. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari showed some serious strategic chops, finishing fourth and fifth. George Russell outperformed his teammate once again to finish sixth. And let's not forget Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who pulled off a superhuman save whilst chasing down old rival Lewis Hamilton and some gutsy moves to finish seventh after a late tyre change.

 

Also Read: 2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia

 

Oscar Piastri put up a solid fight with a damaged car due to an odd safety car incident, holding off Lewis Hamilton to claim eighth place. The Haas of Nico Hulkenberg grabbed the final point, adding to the German veteran’s tally.

Overall, the Chinese Grand Prix was a memorable one. From Verstappen's dominance to Norris's grit to Alonso’s fighting spirit, the uncertainty of the safety cars kept the race interesting.

 

Finishing Order:

 

  1. M. Verstappen (RBR)
  2. L. Norris (McLaren)
  3. S. Perez (RBR)
  4. C. Leclerc (Ferrari)
  5. C. Sainz (Ferrari)
  6. G. Russell (Mercedes)
  7. F. Alonso (Aston Martin)
  8. O. Piastri (Mclaren)
  9. L. Hamilton (Mercedes)
  10. N. Hulkenberg (Haas)
  11. E. Ocon (Alpine)
  12. A. Albon (Williams)
  13. P. Gasly (Alpine)
  14. G. Zhou (Stake)
  15. L. Stroll (Aston Martin)
  16. K. Magnussen (Haas)
  17. L. Sargeant (Williams)

 

DNF:

  1. V. Bottas (Stake)
  2. D. Ricciardo (VCARB)
  3. Y. Tsunoda (VCARB)

 

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

