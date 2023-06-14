  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition Pays Tribute To Le Mans 24 Hours

Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition Pays Tribute To Le Mans 24 Hours

Toyota Gazoo Racing is currently the only Japanese automaker participating in Le Mans
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
14-Jun-23 03:32 PM IST
Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition Pays Tribute to Le Mans 24 Hours.jpg
Highlights
  • Pays tribute to the Le Mans race and showcases Japanese automakers' technological advancements
  • Renowned manga artist Masahito Soda's artwork depicting Japanese culture and historical significance adorns the exhibit's walls
  • Concept car features performance aerodynamic parts, hybrid technology, and innovative design inspired by TGR's motorsports achievements

Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) has unveiled the "Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition" concept vehicle at the "Japan. Endless Discovery." joint exhibit in France. The event, organized by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda), and TGR, was held at the Manufacturer’s Village to commemorate the centenary of the Le Mans 24 Hours race. TGR is currently the only Japanese automaker participating in Le Mans and has an impressive winning streak of five years. 

 

The vehicle is scheduled to be showcased at the WEC's Round 6, the 6 Hours of Fuji endurance race, as well as other events

 

The "Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition" concept vehicle is based on the latest-generation Toyota Prius but gets notable aero enhancements to give it a race-car look. Toyota says that it has enhanced the vehicle's aerodynamics with the new aero package comprising of an aggressive front bumper with prominent splitter and fins, wheel arch and side sill extensions, a sportier rear bumper and a rear spoiler. The standard bonnet is replaced by a carbon fibre unit with bespoke aero-optimised wheels rounding out the look. Toyota said that it has also widened the track of the concept.

 

The company however did not reveal if any changes had been made to the car's powertrain.

The car gets multiple aerodynamic enhancements throughout its body

 

TGR has been actively refining hybrid systems through their participation in Le Mans and other WEC races since 2012. The knowledge gained from these endeavors has been effectively applied to production vehicles, particularly the Prius, which has become synonymous with Toyota's hybrid line-up. 
 

Related Articles
Ferrari Secures Le Mans Pole After 50 Years, Ending Toyota's Reign
Ferrari Secures Le Mans Pole After 50 Years, Ending Toyota's Reign
10 days ago
Dakar 2023: KTM & Toyota Win The 2W & 4W Categories
Dakar 2023: KTM & Toyota Win The 2W & 4W Categories
5 months ago
Toyota Offers Cheaper Prius If Customers Take Software Updates
Toyota Offers Cheaper Prius If Customers Take Software Updates
6 months ago
Toyota Offers Cheaper Prius If Customers Take Software Updates
Toyota Offers Cheaper Prius If Customers Take Software Updates
6 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Toyota Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now