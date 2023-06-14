Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition Pays Tribute To Le Mans 24 Hours

Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) has unveiled the "Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition" concept vehicle at the "Japan. Endless Discovery." joint exhibit in France. The event, organized by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda), and TGR, was held at the Manufacturer’s Village to commemorate the centenary of the Le Mans 24 Hours race. TGR is currently the only Japanese automaker participating in Le Mans and has an impressive winning streak of five years.

The vehicle is scheduled to be showcased at the WEC's Round 6, the 6 Hours of Fuji endurance race, as well as other events

The "Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition" concept vehicle is based on the latest-generation Toyota Prius but gets notable aero enhancements to give it a race-car look. Toyota says that it has enhanced the vehicle's aerodynamics with the new aero package comprising of an aggressive front bumper with prominent splitter and fins, wheel arch and side sill extensions, a sportier rear bumper and a rear spoiler. The standard bonnet is replaced by a carbon fibre unit with bespoke aero-optimised wheels rounding out the look. Toyota said that it has also widened the track of the concept.

The company however did not reveal if any changes had been made to the car's powertrain.

The car gets multiple aerodynamic enhancements throughout its body

TGR has been actively refining hybrid systems through their participation in Le Mans and other WEC races since 2012. The knowledge gained from these endeavors has been effectively applied to production vehicles, particularly the Prius, which has become synonymous with Toyota's hybrid line-up.

