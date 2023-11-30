Former F1 Driver Nyck De Vries Joins Toyota’s WEC Le Mans Team
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on November 30, 2023
Highlights
- Nyck de Vries, is slated to join the Toyota WEC team.
- The Dutchman is also currently racing for Mahindra Racing in Formula E.
- Simultaneously, the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid will maintain its lineup of Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryō Hirakawa for the upcoming season.
Current WEC Champions Toyota Gazoo Racing are set to introduce a fresh face to its driver lineup for the 2024 World Endurance Championship (WEC) season. Ex-F1 driver Nyck de Vries, is slated to join the team, replacing José María López in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.
De Vries, a former F1 driver (AlphaTauri) and former reserve driver for Toyota in the FIA WEC from 2020 to 2022 has a remarkable history in endurance racing, having competed in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans with Racing Team Nederland, G-Drive Racing, and TDS Racing X Vaillante. His return to Toyota as a designated driver signifies an exciting new chapter in his endurance racing career.
Also Read: WEC Bahrain Results: Toyota Wins 2023 FIA WEC Hypercar Title
The Dutchman will have a busy schedule as he also returns to Formula E for Mahindra Racing, a series where he became champion back in the 2020-21 season.
José María López, a key figure defending Toyota's colours in the FIA WEC since 2017, is set to transition from the Hypercar class to LMGT3 with Team Akkodis ASP. López's role will encompass the development of the Lexus RCF GT3 for the team and providing support to its drivers, marking a shift from the top-tier class.
Ritomo Miyata, having clinched both the Japanese Super Formula championship and the SUPER GT 500 class this season, will take on the role of reserve driver, further diversifying Toyota's driver talent pool.
Also Read: Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster Revealed
The anticipated change in Toyota's line-up emphasises a significant transition. Kamui Kobayashi, an integral part of the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, expressed his appreciation for López's contributions and welcomed de Vries back to the team, highlighting the cohesion and strength they anticipate in facing heightened competition in the Hypercar class.
De Vries himself expressed his enthusiasm for his return to endurance racing with Toyota Gazoo Racing. Having previously served as a Test and Reserve Driver, de Vries is eager to take on the challenges alongside seasoned drivers Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi in car #7, emphasising their combined talent as a competitive team.
Simultaneously, the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid will maintain its lineup of Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryō Hirakawa for the upcoming season after clinching consecutive titles.
Also Read: Lamborghini SC63 Endurance Racer Proto For 2024 WEC Season Unveiled
De Vries' entry into Toyota's roster for 2024 stems from a series of negotiations. He initially signed for Toyota in 2023 but was called up by AlphaTauri, which prompted his exit. After an early exit from Formula 1, de Vries resumed discussions with Toyota, securing his spot for the upcoming WEC season.
Furthermore, José María López will continue his journey with Toyota under the Lexus brand, representing the marque in the LMGT3 category. His extensive experience will be channelled into aiding younger drivers in the WEC GT3 category.
The forthcoming WEC season is poised for a competitive LMGT3 class, featuring entries from a multitude of manufacturers, including Porsche, Corvette, Aston Martin, Ferrari, BMW, Lamborghini, Ford, and now Lexus.
