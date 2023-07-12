F1: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To The Grid; Replaces De Vries At AlphaTauri

Former Red Bull and McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo will replace Nyck De Vries in the AlphaTauri AT04 from the Hungarian Grand Prix onwards.

Scuderia AlphaTauri announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Nyck de Vries after a disappointing start to his Formula 1 career with the Italian team. The decision came after just 10 races, leaving De Vries searching for new opportunities within the sport.

Team boss Franz Tost expressed his delight at welcoming Ricciardo back into the fold, citing his driving skills and familiarity with the team. With eight Formula 1 grand prix wins under his belt, Ricciardo's experience is expected to greatly benefit AlphaTauri. Tost also thanked De Vries for his contributions and wished him the best for his future endeavours.

The decision to part ways with De Vries seemed inevitable as he struggled to outperform his AlphaTauri teammate, Yuki Tsunoda. Despite his claim of not being a true rookie due to his extensive experience in various racing series, signs of trouble were evident with lacklustre performances and rumours circulating within the Red Bull camp, suggesting discontent with De Vries' signing.

For Ricciardo, his return to the Red Bull family as a third driver followed his departure from McLaren at the end of last year, a year ahead of the expiration of his contract. Opting for a sabbatical to recharge, the 34-year-old Australian has been keeping race-ready and recently completed his first test with the current Red Bull RB19.

With 12 races at AlphaTauri, Ricciardo has an opportunity to showcase his skills and prove to Red Bull that he has rebuilt himself after his departure in 2022. The ultimate goal may be to challenge Sergio Perez, who seems to be going through a worrying dip in form, for the coveted Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen.

Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull, expressed his satisfaction with Ricciardo's performance during the tire test, highlighting his competitive lap times. Horner praised Ricciardo's progress and looks forward to seeing what the future holds for him during his loan spell with Scuderia AlphaTauri.

It is worth noting that Ricciardo is no stranger to AlphaTauri, having previously driven for the team when it was known as Toro Rosso in 2012 and 2013. His previous experience with the team adds an extra layer of familiarity as he embarks on this new chapter in his Formula 1 career.