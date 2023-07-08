Formula E: Jehan Daruvala Confirmed For Mahindra Rookie Test

Mahindra Racing has made announcements ahead of the final four rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team has confirmed that Spaniard Roberto Merhi will continue to race alongside Lucas Di Grassi for the remainder of Season 9, while reserve driver Jehan Daruvala has been given the opportunity to participate in the Rookie free practice test session in Rome.

After an impressive debut in Jakarta and a second outing at the Southwire Portland E-Prix, Roberto Merhi has earned his place in the #8 Mahindra M9Electro for the highly anticipated double-header events in Rome and London. Merhi's positive performances have impressed the team, and he is eager to make his mark on the challenging tracks. "I'm really looking forward to jumping back into the car for the final two races of the season," Merhi expressed. He also expressed his gratitude to Mahindra Racing for their trust and opportunity, vowing to adapt quickly to the new circuits.

In addition to Merhi's continued presence, the team has also announced that Jehan Daruvala will be joining them for the Rookie free practice test session in Rome. Since joining Mahindra Racing at the beginning of Season 9, Daruvala has been a valuable asset, attending races in Diriyah, Hyderabad, Berlin, and Portland. His impressive performance during the Official Rookie Test day in Berlin, where he set the third fastest time in the morning session among a competitive field of 23 cars, has earned him this exciting opportunity.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Daruvala said, "I'm very grateful for the opportunity to drive for the team at the Rookie test in Rome. We had a very successful test last time out in Berlin, so I'm looking forward to more of the same in Rome." The young driver's determination and dedication have caught the attention of the team, and his participation in the practice test session will provide valuable insights and feedback ahead of the Rome race weekend.

Fred Bertrand, the CEO of Mahindra Racing, expressed his delight in retaining Merhi for the remaining races of the season. He highlighted the positive collaboration with Merhi in working towards improving the team's performance. Bertrand also emphasised the importance of Daruvala's involvement in the Rookie practice session, as it strengthens the team and enhances their chances of receiving valuable feedback from all drivers.

As the Formula E calendar advances to the thrilling double-header event in Rome, the Mahindra Racing team is poised for a strong finish to Season 9. With Merhi and Di Grassi leading the charge, they aim to deliver outstanding performances and showcase their potential in the highly competitive championship. The addition of Daruvala to the mix further elevates the team's prospects, adding excitement and anticipation to the upcoming races.