F1 Legend Sebastian Vettel to Drive His 2011 Title Winning Red Bull at the Nurburgring

With Max Verstappen wrapping up the title fairly early on last year, many fans called for the Red Bull team to allow their former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel a chance at driving the dominant RB18 in his final race in Formula 1. Now while that didn’t end up materialising, something exponentially cooler is on the horizon for the 54-time race winner.

Seeing Vettel at the wheel of the RB7 would be quite a surreal experience



Alongside his 2014 Red Bull teammate and all-around darling of the sport Daniel Ricciardo, the pair will be putting on a show run around the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife track in a couple of Seb’s title-winning Red Bulls. The recently retired German will pilot his 2011 RB7, with which he scored 11 race wins, a record-breaking 15 pole positions and his second consecutive world drivers championship. The Aussie will drive the following year's car, the 2012 RB8, in which the Weltmeister took his third title after his second titanic season-long battle with Ferrari’s then-superstar Fernando Alonso.

The RB7 is the same F1 car that was at the Show Run in Mumbai earlier this year

Furthermore, Red Bull states that the RB7 has been retrofitted to run on synthetic e-fuel, which helps promote Vettel’s long-standing views on environmental sustainability in motorsports. The RB7 was Red Bull Racing’s championship-winning F1 car for 2011 and won both the Drivers' and Constructors' championships that year. Powering the F1 racecar is a 2.4L mid-mounted, naturally-aspirated Renault V8 engine, generating over 750 horsepower at 18,000 rpm.