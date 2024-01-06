Login

Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024

Formula E cancels the Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 due to a breach of contract by the Telangana government, causing disappointment for motorsport enthusiasts in India
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The cancellation follows a breakdown in discussions between Formula E organisers and the local government
  • The decision not to fulfil the Host City Agreement by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department led to the formal cancellation of the event
  • Political figures, including BRS working president K T Rama Rao, criticised the cancellation, expressing concerns about the impact on Hyderabad's global image and its potential as an investment destination.

Formula E, the all-electric racing series, has announced the unfortunate cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 due to a contractual breach by the new Telangana government. The event, initially scheduled for February 10, faced uncertainty last week when the championship expressed concerns after receiving a letter from the Government of Telangana that could potentially impact the race.

 

Also Read: 2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off
 

The championship's efforts to seek clarification and resolve the issue with the new Telangana government faced hurdles, leading to the official cancellation. The Formula E championship, via a statement, confirmed that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, under the Government of Telangana's control, decided not to honour the Host City Agreement, ultimately forcing the cancellation. Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E, expressed disappointment, stating, “We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India.”
 

The race was set to take place at a street circuit adjacent to the Hussain Sagar Lake in downtown Hyderabad, where the inaugural race was successfully staged last year. The cancellation follows the new government's formal opposition to the 2023 race before taking office, creating substantial uncertainty for the 2024 event.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, expressed frustration over the lost opportunity to build on the previous year's success. He highlighted the nearly 84 million USD in positive economic impact the inaugural race brought to the region. Dodds also underscored the missed opportunity for Indian partners like Mahindra and Tata Communications, emphasising the importance of showcasing electric vehicles in a market plagued by vehicle engine pollution.

 

The cancellation has led to a significant gap in the racing calendar, with no alternative venue replacing the now-vacant slot. The Formula E season, commencing in Mexico City on January 13, will experience a nearly two-month hiatus between Diriyah (26-27 January) and Sao Paulo (16 March), as the calendar reduces to 15 races.

 

Also Read: Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
 

Political figures in Telangana, including BRS working president K T Rama Rao, criticised the cancellation, deeming it detrimental to the city's global image. Rao expressed regret over losing an opportunity that would have enhanced Hyderabad's global recognition, citing the race as a catalyst for showcasing the city as an appealing investment destination. The previous BRS government had planned a week-long electric vehicle (EV) summit coinciding with the Formula E event to attract enthusiasts, manufacturers, and startups, ultimately bolstering Hyderabad's investment allure.

# Hyderabad E-Prix# Hyderabad Formula E# Hyderabad Racetrack# Formula E India race# Formula E# Formula E World Championship
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13588 second ago

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift was officially unveiled in December 2023 and now Kia has revealed its mileage figures.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of January 16 Launch
Hyundai Creta Facelift Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of January 16 Launch
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-1888 second ago

Initial batches of the Creta facelift have started arriving at dealer yards

Off The Grid: A Road Trip To Namdapha National Park
Off The Grid: A Road Trip To Namdapha National Park
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-854 second ago

It was one of those spur-of-the-moment quick drives to India’s eastern frontier, but the Mahindra Thar proved to be an impressive and capable companion when the road surface disappeared.

Kawasaki Extends Discounts On Select Models Until January 31, 2024
Kawasaki Extends Discounts On Select Models Until January 31, 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-438 second ago

Kawasaki is offering benefits in the form of vouchers on select models in its portfolio.

CarUX Debuts Automotive Display Breakthroughs at 2024 CES
CarUX Debuts Automotive Display Breakthroughs at 2024 CES
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 minutes ago

CarUX will unveil futuristic in-car display technologies like hidden screens, movable models, and the world's first 55-inch privacy display at CES 2024. The innovations aim to enhance experiences in smart cockpits

Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung Partner for Connected Car-Home Integration
Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung Partner for Connected Car-Home Integration
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 minutes ago

Hyundai and Kia will link their connected car services with Samsung's SmartThings platform to enable seamless connectivity and control between vehicles and home devices.

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Honda 2Wheelers India Volumes Grow 27 Per Cent In December 2023
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Honda 2Wheelers India Volumes Grow 27 Per Cent In December 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

42 minutes ago

Honda 2Wheelers India sold 43.84 lakh units in the 2023 calendar year, second to Hero MotoCorp’s 54.99 lakh units sold during the same period

Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Packing a pinch of more power, advanced regen and a special paint scheme, the 450 Apex is unique and fun – but it comes at a considerable cost.

Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th anniversary, the 450 Apex wears a special ‘Indium Blue’ paint scheme with contrast orange wheels.

Toyota Hikes Prices Across Model Lineup By Up To 2.5 Per Cent For 2024
Toyota Hikes Prices Across Model Lineup By Up To 2.5 Per Cent For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Toyota India said that the prices had to be revised to partially offset rising input costs, which affects select models and variants in the brand’s lineup

2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off
2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Change in the state’s governance has raised doubts if the race will carry on as scheduled in February.

Mahindra Racing Unveils New Livery For 2024 Formula E Season
Mahindra Racing Unveils New Livery For 2024 Formula E Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The new Mahindra Racing M10Electro is finished in a new red colour scheme complemented by silver and desert grey shades

Bridgestone Named Tyre Supplier For Formula E Starting From 2026/27 Season
Bridgestone Named Tyre Supplier For Formula E Starting From 2026/27 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

27 days ago

Bridgestone will take over from Hankook, which is the present tyre supplier for the single-seater electric racing championship.

Formula E Announces Fresh Track Layout for 2024 Berlin e-Prix
Formula E Announces Fresh Track Layout for 2024 Berlin e-Prix
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The new and improved layout means drivers will have to juggle more technical elements, faster speeds and better energy management.

Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Indian racer took to social media to announce his departure from F2 to focus on his budding Formula E career

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved