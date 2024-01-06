Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024

Formula E, the all-electric racing series, has announced the unfortunate cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 due to a contractual breach by the new Telangana government. The event, initially scheduled for February 10, faced uncertainty last week when the championship expressed concerns after receiving a letter from the Government of Telangana that could potentially impact the race.

The championship's efforts to seek clarification and resolve the issue with the new Telangana government faced hurdles, leading to the official cancellation. The Formula E championship, via a statement, confirmed that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, under the Government of Telangana's control, decided not to honour the Host City Agreement, ultimately forcing the cancellation. Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E, expressed disappointment, stating, “We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India.”



The race was set to take place at a street circuit adjacent to the Hussain Sagar Lake in downtown Hyderabad, where the inaugural race was successfully staged last year. The cancellation follows the new government's formal opposition to the 2023 race before taking office, creating substantial uncertainty for the 2024 event.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, expressed frustration over the lost opportunity to build on the previous year's success. He highlighted the nearly 84 million USD in positive economic impact the inaugural race brought to the region. Dodds also underscored the missed opportunity for Indian partners like Mahindra and Tata Communications, emphasising the importance of showcasing electric vehicles in a market plagued by vehicle engine pollution.

The cancellation has led to a significant gap in the racing calendar, with no alternative venue replacing the now-vacant slot. The Formula E season, commencing in Mexico City on January 13, will experience a nearly two-month hiatus between Diriyah (26-27 January) and Sao Paulo (16 March), as the calendar reduces to 15 races.

Political figures in Telangana, including BRS working president K T Rama Rao, criticised the cancellation, deeming it detrimental to the city's global image. Rao expressed regret over losing an opportunity that would have enhanced Hyderabad's global recognition, citing the race as a catalyst for showcasing the city as an appealing investment destination. The previous BRS government had planned a week-long electric vehicle (EV) summit coinciding with the Formula E event to attract enthusiasts, manufacturers, and startups, ultimately bolstering Hyderabad's investment allure.