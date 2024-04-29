Formula E Reveals Gen3 Evo Race Car, Set To Debut In 2025

Bridging the gap between the Gen3 and Gen4 race cars, Formula E has revealed the new Gen3 Evo race car that brings key performance upgrades over the existing Gen3 electric racer. The new Gen3 Evo will make its entry into Formula E next season and the upgrades promise to make it more exciting with faster acceleration times, charging and more.

Speaking about the new Gen3 Evo race machine, Jeff Dodds, CEO - Formula E said "The Gen3 Evo heralds a ground-breaking chapter in the evolution of Formula E, embodying our dedication to innovation and high performance achieved sustainably. Featuring unprecedented acceleration and an advanced aerodynamic design, the car that I had the honour of unveiling in Monaco is set to intensify the thrill of our racing, captivating our drivers and fans around the world with truly superior capabilities and performance."

The new Formula E Gen3 Evo sports upgrades to the bodywork and tyres. The race car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 1.82 seconds, 30 per cent faster than the current Formula 1 car. It is also 36 per cent faster than the Gen3 race car.



The Formula E Gen3 Evo also gets to use its front powertrain, which debuted on the Gen3 car but has not been utilised. The front axle gets about 50 kW of power from the total 350 kW, while the remaining power goes to the rear wheels. That said, Formula E will allow this only during qualifying duels, during the start of the race and during attack modes for each driver.

The bodywork on the Gen3 Evo has also been revised with a sturdier front wing and new side pods. The changes improve the aerodynamic efficiency by reducing the overall drag. There's also the new Hankook tyres that offer 5-10 per cent more grip than the ones on the existing cars.



Formula E says the Gen3 Evo has been under development for over a year now and teams will be able to upgrade the existing Gen3 car by making changes to the chassis to save costs and reduce disused parts.



