Scuderia Ferrari Set To Introduce New Livery At Miami Grand Prix

In a bold move that's sure to capture attention, Ferrari has announced a departure from its iconic red livery for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. The renowned Scuderia will be trading its traditional red for shades of blue, harking back to its rich heritage in a nod to the US motorsport scene.

The switch in colour palette is a tribute to Ferrari's 70-year legacy in North America. The special one-off livery will feature two historic shades of blue: Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, each with its own significance deeply rooted in Ferrari's past.

Azzurro La Plata, a light and luminous hue, holds a special place as the national racing colour of Argentina. This colour choice pays homage to legendary driver Alberto Ascari, Ferrari's first Formula 1 world champion. Ascari, who clinched back-to-back titles in 1952 and 1953, often sported a blue jersey and helmet, considering them his lucky charms. The 1960s saw a continuation of this tradition, with Ferrari drivers like John Surtees, and Chris Amon donning racing suits in this distinctive shade of blue.

On the other hand, Azzurro Dino, a deeper and richer blue, carries its own legacy. Last seen in 1974 on the racing suit of Clay Regazzoni, this colour marks a transition period for Ferrari, as the team gradually shifted from blue to the now-familiar red that dominates the racetracks today. The choice to unveil this special livery directly in Florida adds to the excitement, with fans eagerly anticipating the reveal ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

This isn't the first time Ferrari has experimented with its livery. Previous seasons have seen the team don special liveries for the Italian Grand Prix and milestone races like the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix.

As the countdown to the Miami Grand Prix begins, all eyes will be on Ferrari as they take to the track in their striking blue livery.