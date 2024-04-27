Login
Nico Hulkenberg Leaves Haas to Join Incoming Audi F1 Team From 2025

Hulkenberg's departure from Haas opens a new chapter in his career, where he'll play a pivotal role in developing Audi's inaugural F1 car.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg is poised to become the first signing for the Audi F1 team
  • With Hulkenberg's move, Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman is tipped to replace him
  • Will race for Stake F1 Team Sauber from 2025 season

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg will part ways with the team at the end of the 2024 season. The German driver will join the Stake F1 Team Sauber (soon to be the Audi works team) from the 2025 season. He joins the latest of Audi's recent signings in preparation of its ambitious leap into the world of Formula 1, with full control over Sauber and the development of their own F1 engine in preparation for the 2026 season.
 

undefined

Hulkenberg's journey to Audi has been a long time coming. Despite speculation and interest from other teams, including Williams and Alpine, Hulkenberg's path seemed destined for Audi, with Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl actively pursuing him for the 2024 season. However, contractual obligations with Haas kept Hulkenberg at bay until now. Hulkenberg is expected to be closely involved with the development of Audi’s inaugural F1 car for the 2026 season.
 

For Hulkenberg, the opportunity to join Audi represents a thrilling new chapter in his career. He expressed his excitement, stating, "The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special." His familiarity with the Sauber team, having raced with them in 2013, adds a sense of nostalgia and comfort to this new endeavour.
 

While Hulkenberg's move is a significant development, it also raises questions about the future lineup at Haas and Sauber. With Hulkenberg's departure, Haas will likely look to Ferrari reserve driver 19-year-old Briton Oliver Bearman to fill the seat, who impressed massively earlier in the year when he stood in for Carlos Sainz, scoring points in his very first F1 race with minimal preparation.
 

Meanwhile, the fate of Sauber's current drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, remains uncertain, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also in the mix for potential vacancies at top teams.


