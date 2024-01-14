Formula E Could Return To India In 2025 With A New Venue, Says Co-Founder Alberto Longo
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 14, 2024
- The 2024 Hyderabad e-Prix was cancelled with Formula E citing breach of agreement.
- Other cities have expressed interest for hosting the race in India.
- The 2024 Formula E season kicked off in Mexico City.
The upcoming Hyderabad e-Prix cancellation was a major setback for international motorsport in India, especially after a positive response to the maiden race last year. However, it now seems not all is lost and unlike Formula 1, Formula E could make a comeback to India. As per a recent report, Alberto Longo, co-founder - Formula E was quoted saying that the series organisers were actively working on returning to India as early as 2025. Longo revealed that Formula E is looking at a new venue in India, which would essentially replace Hyderabad as the host city in the country.
The Hyderabad race was scheduled to take place on February 10 and was cancelled with barely a month left for race day. Formula E said the newly-elected Telangana government breached the multi-year agreement to host the race in the city.
Also Read: Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024
"We are working to coming to India in the future, we will be starting conversations with different cities in India soon," Longo told PTI ahead of the season-opening Mexico e-Prix. "But we will be looking to race in India in the future, hopefully as soon as 2025."
Longo further revealed that one Indian city has expressed interest in hosting the electric race. "Too fresh (the Hyderabad cancellation), but there has been some approach when they got to know the news of us not coming back to Hyderabad. There was one approach I can't tell you at this stage. But we will soon be back in India," He was quoted saying.
The inaugural Hyderabad e-Prix was held in February last year and while the race and circuit were appreciated by fans and drivers alike, the infrastructure and arrangement left a lot to be desired. In an older statement, Formula E said that the race had generated over $82 million in revenue, much higher than the infrastructure costs invested by the India organisers and government.
Also Read: Mahindra Racing Unveils New Livery For 2024 Formula E Season
The then Telangana government IT minister KT Rama Rao played a huge role in bringing Formula E to Hyderabad but the race saw opposition from the Congress government at the time. So it's not surprising that when the party came into power, it wasn't as willing to host the same.
Longo also clarified that Hyderabad won't be happening this year and it won't be a candidate for the following seasons either. However, talks are on with a different city to host the race. Formula Season 10 kicks off in Mexico City. The organisers have already announced there won't be a replacement for Hyderabad e-Prix.
