2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off

The second Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix, set to be held on February 10 could be called off following uncertainties between the organisation and the state government. The state of Telangana recently underwent a change of government putting the agreement for the race, signed by the outgoing government in October, in doubt.

In a statement Formula E said, “Following a recent official communication received from the new Government of Telangana, Formula E is seeking urgent clarification of their contractual commitments under the agreement and how it could impact the Hyderabad race. Based on the content of the letter received, Formula E is concerned the race will not be able to go ahead as planned.”

The 2023 Hyderabad Formula E race was held at the street circuit on the shores of Hussain Sagar Lake.

The organisation added that its senior executives had met with the leadership of the state government following the election in December with discussions ongoing discussions still ongoing. With the race just six weeks away, the organisers will be looking to try and secure the race with multiple parties already having made significant commercial investments for the 2024 race.

Further updates will come in due course as discussions progress.

As with the 2023 edition, the 2024 race will be held at the Hyderabad Street Circuit along the edge of Hussain Sagar Lake. The 2023 race did face its fair share of issues including city traffic gaining access to the track during the practice day. The organisers however said that the race was overall a success and “returned almost $84 million in positive economic impact to the region.”