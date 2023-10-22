Login

Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season

India will host the Formula E race in Hyderabad for the second year on February 10, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

22-Oct-23 09:51 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Following the success of its debut race this year, Hyderabad will again be a host city for Formula E on February 10, 2024.
  • Shanghai will host Formula E races for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit on May 25 and 26, 2024.
  • Tokyo will host a Formula E race for the first time on March 30, 2024

Formula E has revealed plans to race in two of the world's most populous nations, India and China, during the upcoming 2024 season. The decision comes after the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the inclusion of Shanghai and Hyderabad in Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
 

Return to Hyderabad

 

India's Hyderabad will once again play host to Formula E on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The debut race in Hyderabad this year was a resounding success, with all 31,000 available tickets sold out. This event reportedly significantly contributed to the local economy, providing a boost of nearly USD 84 million.

Shanghai's Maiden Formula E Races
 

The racing series will make its debut in Shanghai at the Shanghai International Circuit. It's scheduled to host a double-header race event on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, 2024. This marks a significant moment for Formula E as the inaugural race took place in Beijing on September 13, 2014. Over the years, China has hosted a total of seven races, with the most recent one occurring in March 2019.
 

Tokyo Streets to Host Formula E for the First Time
 

Another highlight of the Season 10 calendar is Tokyo's inclusion. On Saturday, March 30, 2024, the streets of the iconic Japanese capital will witness a motorsport world championship race for the first time.
 

However, there are also two updates to the Season 10 calendar:
 

Jakarta Race Cancellation: The race planned for Jakarta on Saturday, June 8 will not proceed due to a campaign period for the Indonesian presidential elections throughout most of June. The logistical challenges of hosting a race during this period have led to the decision. Formula E is considering alternative dates for the Jakarta race.
 

Potential Venue Change in Italy: Following a review by experts at Formula E and the FIA, there may be a change in venue for Rounds 7 and 8. The narrow and sharp-turning circuit in Rome reached the limits of the new faster, more powerful GEN3 car during the Season 9 races. Formula E is exploring alternative venues, including permanent circuits, to continue hosting an event in the Italian market. More information on this is expected before the end of the year.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer of Formula E, expressed excitement about the upcoming season, noting that the inclusion of street circuits and established tracks will allow drivers to push the GEN3 car's capabilities even further, building on the thrilling Season 9 that saw numerous overtakes and championships decided in the final races.
 

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, highlighted the series' global presence and its unique position as the only world championship to race in China, India, and the USA. With additional races in global markets like Brazil, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, Formula E is poised to engage a vast audience in the future of electric motorsport.
 

Marek Nawarecki, Director of the FIA Circuit Sport Department, commented on the promising 2023/24 season, emphasising the significance of Formula E's expansion in Asia, which benefits fans and manufacturers alike.
 

The 2024 season is set to be a groundbreaking one for Formula E, with diverse locations and new opportunities to showcase the abilities of the GEN3 car.
 

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Season 10 Calendar

EventRound(s)LocationDate(s)
11Mexico City, Mexico13 Jan. 2024
22 &3Diriyah, Saudi Arabia26 & 27 Jan. 2024
34Hyderabad, India10 Feb. 2024
45São Paulo, Brazil16 Mar. 2024
56Tokyo, Japan30 Mar. 2024
67 & 8Italy TBD13 & 14 Apr. 2024
79Monaco, Principality of Monaco27 Apr. 2024
810 & 11Berlin, Germany11 & 12 May 2024
912 & 13Shanghai, China25 & 26 May 2024
1014Portland, United States29 Jun. 2024
1115 & 16London, United Kingdom20 & 21 Jul. 2024
# Formula E# Formula E India race# Formula E 2024 Calendar
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Venezuelan Market
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Venezuelan Market
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16923 second ago

TVS Motor Company becomes the first Indian auto manufacturer to enter the Venezuelan market, offering 14 product variants through local distributor SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.

Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut
Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15507 second ago

All-electric monocoque pickup truck concept hints at the future of lifestyle vehicles from the company.

Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9118 second ago

New Toyota and Lexus EVs to come with NACS charging ports from 2025 while existing EV owners with CCS-compatible chargers will be provided with a NACS adapter

Okaya EV Launches New Motofaast Scooter In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh
Okaya EV Launches New Motofaast Scooter In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7331 second ago

The Okaya EV Motofaast offers a range of up to 130 km on a single charge and gets features such as disc brakes front and rear and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.

MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.

Toyota Unveils The Land Cruiser Se Prior To Japan Mobility Show
Toyota Unveils The Land Cruiser Se Prior To Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

While just a concept with few details, the three row Land Cruiser Se shows Toyota’s flagship off-road nameplate has a path to the future.

Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying But Bagnaia Escapes Q1 Challenge
Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying But Bagnaia Escapes Q1 Challenge
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Jorge Martin displayed a remarkable performance in MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix qualifying, stamping his authority on pole position.

Leclerc Claims Pole Position In Austin, Verstappen’s Fastest Time Deleted Due To Track Limit Violation
Leclerc Claims Pole Position In Austin, Verstappen’s Fastest Time Deleted Due To Track Limit Violation
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The Ferrari superstar took his third pole of the season and his 21st of his career.

Hero MotorCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India
Hero MotorCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The 3000 sq. ft. dealership will cater to customers who are interested in the Karizma XMR, the Vida V1 scooter and the Harley-Davidson X440.

Rimac Nevera Now Comes With Free Charging For 8 Years In Europe
Rimac Nevera Now Comes With Free Charging For 8 Years In Europe
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Those who purchase the hypercar will receive unlimited charging for 8 years at Ionity stations in 24 European countries

Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 days ago

Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.

De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 days ago

After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.

Formula E: Jehan Daruvala Confirmed For Mahindra Rookie Test
Formula E: Jehan Daruvala Confirmed For Mahindra Rookie Test
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

With Spaniard Roberto Mehri confirmed as the regular race driver for the rest of the season, Daruvala gets another opportunity to get familiar with Formula E machinery

Formula E Reveals Provisional Calendar For 2024; Tokyo Added, India Round Not Confirmed
Formula E Reveals Provisional Calendar For 2024; Tokyo Added, India Round Not Confirmed
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Season 10 will feature 17 races held across 13 locations though not all slots have been confirmed at this point.

Sachin Tendulkar & Shikhar Dhawan To Nagarjuna: Celebrities At The Hyderabad Formula E Race
Sachin Tendulkar & Shikhar Dhawan To Nagarjuna: Celebrities At The Hyderabad Formula E Race
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 months ago

India’s first major FIA event since 2013 did draw some star power with some big names in attendance.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved