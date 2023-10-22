Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season
- Following the success of its debut race this year, Hyderabad will again be a host city for Formula E on February 10, 2024.
- Shanghai will host Formula E races for the first time at the Shanghai International Circuit on May 25 and 26, 2024.
- Tokyo will host a Formula E race for the first time on March 30, 2024
Formula E has revealed plans to race in two of the world's most populous nations, India and China, during the upcoming 2024 season. The decision comes after the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the inclusion of Shanghai and Hyderabad in Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Return to Hyderabad
India's Hyderabad will once again play host to Formula E on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The debut race in Hyderabad this year was a resounding success, with all 31,000 available tickets sold out. This event reportedly significantly contributed to the local economy, providing a boost of nearly USD 84 million.
Shanghai's Maiden Formula E Races
The racing series will make its debut in Shanghai at the Shanghai International Circuit. It's scheduled to host a double-header race event on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, 2024. This marks a significant moment for Formula E as the inaugural race took place in Beijing on September 13, 2014. Over the years, China has hosted a total of seven races, with the most recent one occurring in March 2019.
Tokyo Streets to Host Formula E for the First Time
Another highlight of the Season 10 calendar is Tokyo's inclusion. On Saturday, March 30, 2024, the streets of the iconic Japanese capital will witness a motorsport world championship race for the first time.
However, there are also two updates to the Season 10 calendar:
Jakarta Race Cancellation: The race planned for Jakarta on Saturday, June 8 will not proceed due to a campaign period for the Indonesian presidential elections throughout most of June. The logistical challenges of hosting a race during this period have led to the decision. Formula E is considering alternative dates for the Jakarta race.
Potential Venue Change in Italy: Following a review by experts at Formula E and the FIA, there may be a change in venue for Rounds 7 and 8. The narrow and sharp-turning circuit in Rome reached the limits of the new faster, more powerful GEN3 car during the Season 9 races. Formula E is exploring alternative venues, including permanent circuits, to continue hosting an event in the Italian market. More information on this is expected before the end of the year.
Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer of Formula E, expressed excitement about the upcoming season, noting that the inclusion of street circuits and established tracks will allow drivers to push the GEN3 car's capabilities even further, building on the thrilling Season 9 that saw numerous overtakes and championships decided in the final races.
Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, highlighted the series' global presence and its unique position as the only world championship to race in China, India, and the USA. With additional races in global markets like Brazil, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, Formula E is poised to engage a vast audience in the future of electric motorsport.
Marek Nawarecki, Director of the FIA Circuit Sport Department, commented on the promising 2023/24 season, emphasising the significance of Formula E's expansion in Asia, which benefits fans and manufacturers alike.
The 2024 season is set to be a groundbreaking one for Formula E, with diverse locations and new opportunities to showcase the abilities of the GEN3 car.
ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Season 10 Calendar
|Event
|Round(s)
|Location
|Date(s)
|1
|1
|Mexico City, Mexico
|13 Jan. 2024
|2
|2 &3
|Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
|26 & 27 Jan. 2024
|3
|4
|Hyderabad, India
|10 Feb. 2024
|4
|5
|São Paulo, Brazil
|16 Mar. 2024
|5
|6
|Tokyo, Japan
|30 Mar. 2024
|6
|7 & 8
|Italy TBD
|13 & 14 Apr. 2024
|7
|9
|Monaco, Principality of Monaco
|27 Apr. 2024
|8
|10 & 11
|Berlin, Germany
|11 & 12 May 2024
|9
|12 & 13
|Shanghai, China
|25 & 26 May 2024
|10
|14
|Portland, United States
|29 Jun. 2024
|11
|15 & 16
|London, United Kingdom
|20 & 21 Jul. 2024
