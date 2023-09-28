De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing

Mahindra Racing has unveiled its formidable driver lineup for the upcoming Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The Indian team, the last of Formula E’s founding teams to maintain its original identity, has signed Nyck De Vries and Edoardo Mortara to pilot their cars in a bid to transform their racing fortunes.



Season 10 represents a significant chapter in Mahindra Racing’s history, as they aim to make a resounding return to championship contention. This comes after a challenging start to the new Gen3 regulations in Season 9.



De Vries will return to Formula E after an unsuccessful stint with the Scuderia Alpha Tauri F1 team in the 2023 season.

Nyck De Vries, a former Formula E World Champion from Season 7, returns to the electric racing series after a brief stint in Formula 1 with Williams and Scuderia AlphaTauri. De Vries brings notable experience to Mahindra Racing with four career ePrix victories and four additional podium finishes.



De Vries's journey through motorsport has been marked by consistent success, starting with his victory in the 2014 Formula Renault Eurocup. His progression through the single-seater ranks, including Formula Renault 3.5 and GP3 Series, culminated in his 2019 FIA Formula 2 title.



Joining De Vries at Mahindra Racing for Season 10 is Edoardo Mortara, a prominent name in Formula E. The Swiss-Italian driver made a memorable debut in Formula E in Hong Kong in 2017, immediately clinching a podium with a second-place finish. He secured his maiden victory at the same venue the following year and has since added five more wins and six additional podiums to his impressive CV.



Interestingly, this driver pairing brings together the two main title contenders from Season 7, with Mortara narrowly missing out on the championship to De Vries by just seven points.



The signing of these two accomplished drivers signals a new era for Mahindra Racing, marked by a determination to climb back up the Formula E hierarchy. Ahead of the season opener in Mexico City on January 13, 2024, the team plans to reveal a striking new livery for their cars.

De Vries and Mortara will intensify their preparations for Season 10 during the official pre-season test in Valencia, Spain, from October 23 to 27.