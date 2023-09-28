Login

De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing

After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Sep-23 12:46 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra Racing announces Nyck De Vries and Edoardo Mortara as drivers for Season 10
  • De Vries returns to Formula E after an unsuccessful stint with Scuderia Alpha Tauri in Formula 1
  • Pre-season testing to start in late October

Mahindra Racing has unveiled its formidable driver lineup for the upcoming Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The Indian team, the last of Formula E’s founding teams to maintain its original identity, has signed Nyck De Vries and Edoardo Mortara to pilot their cars in a bid to transform their racing fortunes.
 

Season 10 represents a significant chapter in Mahindra Racing’s history, as they aim to make a resounding return to championship contention. This comes after a challenging start to the new Gen3 regulations in Season 9.
 

De Vries will return to Formula E after an unsuccessful stint with the Scuderia Alpha Tauri F1 team in the 2023 season.

 

Nyck De Vries, a former Formula E World Champion from Season 7, returns to the electric racing series after a brief stint in Formula 1 with Williams and Scuderia AlphaTauri. De Vries brings notable experience to Mahindra Racing with four career ePrix victories and four additional podium finishes.
 

De Vries's journey through motorsport has been marked by consistent success, starting with his victory in the 2014 Formula Renault Eurocup. His progression through the single-seater ranks, including Formula Renault 3.5 and GP3 Series, culminated in his 2019 FIA Formula 2 title.
 

Joining De Vries at Mahindra Racing for Season 10 is Edoardo Mortara, a prominent name in Formula E. The Swiss-Italian driver made a memorable debut in Formula E in Hong Kong in 2017, immediately clinching a podium with a second-place finish. He secured his maiden victory at the same venue the following year and has since added five more wins and six additional podiums to his impressive CV.
 

Interestingly, this driver pairing brings together the two main title contenders from Season 7, with Mortara narrowly missing out on the championship to De Vries by just seven points.
 

The signing of these two accomplished drivers signals a new era for Mahindra Racing, marked by a determination to climb back up the Formula E hierarchy. Ahead of the season opener in Mexico City on January 13, 2024, the team plans to reveal a striking new livery for their cars.

 

De Vries and Mortara will intensify their preparations for Season 10 during the official pre-season test in Valencia, Spain, from October 23 to 27.

# Formula E# Mahindra Racing# Mahindra Racing Formula E# Nyck de Vries

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12295 second ago

Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).

All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-8062 second ago

The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.

Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spotted On Test; Reveals New Details
Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spotted On Test; Reveals New Details
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5494 second ago

Near production-ready 650 cc Royal Enfield scrambler spotted on test which sports an instrument console similar to the one expected on the upcoming Himalayan 450.

MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5805 second ago

The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1655 second ago

The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350

De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3010 second ago

After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.

Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3942 second ago

Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.

Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2329 second ago

While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output

Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.

More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR

F1: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To The Grid; Replaces De Vries At AlphaTauri
F1: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To The Grid; Replaces De Vries At AlphaTauri
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Scuderia AlphaTauri announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Nyck de Vries after a disappointing start to his Formula 1 career with the Italian team

Formula E: Jehan Daruvala Confirmed For Mahindra Rookie Test
Formula E: Jehan Daruvala Confirmed For Mahindra Rookie Test
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

With Spaniard Roberto Mehri confirmed as the regular race driver for the rest of the season, Daruvala gets another opportunity to get familiar with Formula E machinery

Formula E Reveals Provisional Calendar For 2024; Tokyo Added, India Round Not Confirmed
Formula E Reveals Provisional Calendar For 2024; Tokyo Added, India Round Not Confirmed
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Season 10 will feature 17 races held across 13 locations though not all slots have been confirmed at this point.

Jehan Daruvala To Take Part In Mahindra Formula-E Rookie Test
Jehan Daruvala To Take Part In Mahindra Formula-E Rookie Test
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 months ago

The young Indian racer will be one of three rookies testing for Mahindra at the Berlin E-Prix next week.

Sachin Tendulkar & Shikhar Dhawan To Nagarjuna: Celebrities At The Hyderabad Formula E Race
Sachin Tendulkar & Shikhar Dhawan To Nagarjuna: Celebrities At The Hyderabad Formula E Race
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 months ago

India’s first major FIA event since 2013 did draw some star power with some big names in attendance.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved