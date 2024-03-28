Login
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing

A comprehensive aerodynamic overhaul of the 9X8 emphasises on generating greater downforce.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Peugeot unveils revamped 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar with added rear wing for WEC season
  • Shift to 290 mm front and 340 mm rear tires aligns with Hypercar class competitors
  • Original monocoque and crash structures retained

French manufacturer Peugeot has introduced a revamped version of its 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar ahead of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) season, featuring significant enhancements including a newly added rear wing.
 

The 9X8 2024, as it's known, boasts a striking new livery and a redesigned rear wing, aiming to propel Peugeot's ambitions in the WEC starting from the upcoming Imola round.

Following the decision to shift away from a 50/50 weight distribution courtesy of equal-width front and rear tires, the 9X8 now sports 290 mm tires at the front and 340 mm at the rear, aligning with its competitors in the Hypercar class.
 

This alteration necessitated a comprehensive overhaul of the car's aerodynamic concept, with a greater emphasis on generating downforce from the upper body surfaces. This includes the newly introduced rear wing as opposed to the underbody ground-effect-reliant design of its predecessor. Despite these modifications, the 9X8 2024 retains its original monocoque and crash structures, ensuring continuity and avoiding the need for additional crash tests.

The rearward redistribution of weight has enabled Peugeot to refine the car's powertrain, enhancing reliability and performance.
 

Peugeot's decision to overhaul the 9X8 was spurred by a desire to reduce dependency on Balance of Performance (BoP) adjustments, allowing the team to focus on developing a competitive car concept independent of regulatory constraints. Initial testing has revealed promising performance gains, surpassing simulations and showcasing improved track adaptability and tyre management.

With aspirations to consistently challenge for podiums and victories, Peugeot aims to leverage the enhanced capabilities of the 9X8 2024 throughout the 2024 WEC season.
 

The car's debut at the Imola 6 Hours marks the beginning of an intensive testing phase, including endurance simulations in preparation for the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours in June.
 

Despite the evolutionary changes, Peugeot remains confident in its ability to maintain competitiveness at Le Mans, leveraging insights from previous races to maximise the potential of the new 9X8.

