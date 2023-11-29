Valentino Rossi Joins BMW Endurance Racing Team For 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 29, 2023
Highlights
- Motorcycle racing legend Valentino Rossi joins the World Endurance Championship's LMGT3 class with BMW for the 2024 season.
- Rossi's nomination by the Belgian WRT squad places him in one of two BMW M4 GT3s.
- Rossi intends to use this experience to further himself towards an ambition of competing in the Hypercar class of LeMans.
Valentino Rossi is set to venture into the World Endurance Championship's new LMGT3 class, teaming up with BMW for the 2024 season. The seven-time MotoGP champion and established BMW factory driver will pilot one of the two M4 GT3s run by the Belgian WRT squad, officially confirmed as BMW's representative in this revamped class in the latest 2024 WEC entry.
Transitioning from his recent GT World Challenge Europe stint with WRT in both Audi and BMW cars, Rossi expressed his enthusiasm for this WEC opportunity. The 44-year-old's eagerness to race globally again and participate in a world championship prompted his move to the WEC, including a strong desire to tackle the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours event in the top-level Hypercar class.
Rossi's inclusion in the WRT WEC team was facilitated by his status transition from gold to silver under the FIA's driver categorization system. The LMGT3 category's rules mandate one professional driver, typically platinum or gold-ranked, along with at least one bronze-rated driver and a third driver usually falling under the silver category.
Also Read: Ex-F1 Race Winner Robert Kubica Joins Ferrari AF Corse For 2024 WEC Season
The WEC's LMGT3 class will witness the participation of nine manufacturers, each with two cars, including Ferrari, Porsche, Chevrolet, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Ford, McLaren, Lexus, and BMW.
Although Rossi's entry into the WEC marks a significant shift from MotoGP, where he retired as a rider at the end of 2021, his ambition to compete in the premier Hypercar class remains unfulfilled for now. Embracing a career shift, Rossi delved into sportscar racing, initially focusing on the GT World Challenge championship, securing victories alongside seasoned BMW works drivers.
Also Read: WEC Bahrain Results: Toyota Wins 2023 FIA WEC Hypercar Title
His notable achievements include clinching his first GT World Challenge win at the Misano Sprint round and triumphing in the Road to Le Mans race at the famed French circuit. Rossi, during the WEC rookie test, drove a WRT-run LMP2 Oreca, but the replacement of LMP2 by LMGT3 in the WEC will witness him steering his familiar BMW M4 GT3 adorned with his signature #46.
The news of Rossi's foray into the WEC arrives amid the release of the series' provisional 2024 entry list, featuring 19 cars in the Hypercar class and 18 in LMGT3. Other confirmed drivers in the LMGT3 category include Jose Maria Lopez, Dani Juncadella, Davide Rigon, and Marco Sorensen, adding depth and diversity to this season's lineup.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18935 second ago
Subcompact SUV to get refreshed looks and new tech.
-17624 second ago
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and top-spec Evo variant packs a larger capacity engine, more electronic aids and a radical new face as part of the upgrades
-9582 second ago
The new system aims to counterbalance Ducati's strategic advantage and address concerns from manufacturers about competitive disparities.
-7348 second ago
It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.
-6628 second ago
Tata Motors launches its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh, named Re.Wi.Re, with the capacity to dismantle 12,000 vehicles per year
-4598 second ago
New virtual race car will join the growing list of cars featured in the latest Gran Turismo video game
-2338 second ago
The upcoming Ferrari hypercar will replace the LaFerrari and could get a hybrid engine in place of the V12 as the brand moves towards an electrified era
15 hours ago
Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028
15 hours ago
It received a bid of $1,350,000 (Rs 11.25 crore) that the seller chose not to accept and plans to re-auction it in December.
15 hours ago
The new platform will largely use local components and has been dubbed the ‘A Main Platform’ with the first electric vehicle set to roll out in 2026, specifically for the Chinese market.
16 hours ago
MotoGP's newest grand prix winner has finally found a seat after a string of tremendous performances in the final leg of the 2023 season
4 days ago
AF Corse, known for managing the factory 499Ps, confirmed Kubica's addition to its team roster for the upcoming season
15 days ago
Level 3 autonomous driving will allow drivers to take their eyes off the road in certain driving environments.
18 days ago
The BMW X5 has been one of the better-looking SUVs out there. And that remains unchanged with the updated model as well.
1 month ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR