Ex-F1 Race Winner Robert Kubica Joins Ferrari AF Corse For 2024 WEC Season
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on November 24, 2023
Highlights
- Robert Kubica to join AF Corse to drive the third Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar in the 2024 WEC season.
- The regulations in WEC state that each manufacturer can field only two full-season factory entries in the Hypercar category.
- Kubica claimed the LMP2 WEC title this year alongside Deletraz and Rui Andrade under the WRT banner.
Robert Kubica, the ex-Formula 1 race winner and reigning LMP2 WEC champion, is gearing up for a shift into the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar division, joining AF Corse, to drive a third Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar in the 2024 season.
AF Corse, known for managing the factory 499Ps, confirmed Kubica's addition to its team roster for the upcoming season, withholding specifics about his exact racing commitments. However, there are indications about his role in an additional 499P operated under a customer team setup, aligning with Ferrari's strategy outlined by Antonello Coletta during the Bahrain WEC finale earlier this month.
Also Read: WEC Bahrain Results: Toyota Wins 2023 FIA WEC Hypercar Title
The regulations in the WEC state that each manufacturer can field only two full-season factory entries in the Hypercar category, with additional cars eligible to earn points exclusively in the FIA World Cup designated for independent teams. Coletta emphasised that any extra Hypercar entries would likely fall under AF Corse's management, functioning as customer vehicles.
While AF Corse's official statement promised forthcoming details on the collaboration with Kubica in the "coming weeks," this is anticipated to coincide with the announcement of the 2024 WEC grid lineup following the entry deadline on Monday.
Amato Ferrari, the head of AF Corse, expressed enthusiasm, describing the addition of Kubica as a "great honour" and anticipating the valuable contribution of Kubica's talent and professionalism to their team.
Also Read: Lamborghini SC63 Endurance Racer Proto For 2024 WEC Season Unveiled
In response to the partnership, Kubica conveyed his satisfaction in joining forces with AF Corse for the next season, highlighting AF's historical success in motorsport and expressing confidence in their collaboration. He also emphasised the significance of returning to an Italian team, noting the importance of the move.
Kubica, vocal about his aspirations to venture into the Hypercar division, had discussions with the Jota team regarding the possibility of piloting one of its Porsche 963 LMDhs, aimed at expanding their WEC participation to two cars.
The accomplished driver's journey in LMP2 racing over the past three seasons included a victorious debut season in the European Le Mans Series with the WRT team in 2021. His Le Mans 24 Hours campaign in the ORECA-Gibson 07 nearly culminated in class triumph alongside Louis Deletraz and Yifei Ye, showcasing his remarkable prowess.
Shifting to Prema for a full WEC program in 2022, Kubica claimed the LMP2 WEC title this year alongside Deletraz and Rui Andrade under the WRT banner, marking another successful chapter in his endurance racing career.
