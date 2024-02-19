Ferrari Unveils Striking Livery For The 2024 World Endurance Championship

Ferrari AF Corse has revealed the revamped livery for its Ferrari 499P Hypercar, set to compete in the 2024 World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Inspired by the iconic 312PB, the new red-and-yellow colour scheme pays homage to Ferrari's racing heritage, celebrating past successes while embracing modern design elements.

The updated livery features a vibrant racing red, with a glossier finish to enhance visibility in low-light conditions. Additionally, more yellow highlights symbolising Ferrari's hometown of Modena adorn the car, creating a visually striking appearance.

According to Ferrari's statement, the livery aims to accentuate the car's body and cockpit with two distinct colour blocks, creating a dynamic and visually appealing composition that enhances the car's aerodynamic lines.

The unveiling of the livery coincides with the anniversary of Enzo Ferrari's birth on February 18, 1898, adding a symbolic touch to the team's preparations for the upcoming season.

The Ferrari squad will kick off its campaign with the Prologue pre-event test at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar on February 24-25, followed by the season-opening Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km race on March 1-2.