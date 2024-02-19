Ferrari Unveils Striking Livery For The 2024 World Endurance Championship
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 19, 2024
Highlights
- Ferrari AF Corse unveils revamped livery for its 2024 WEC Hypercar campaign.
- The striking red-and-yellow colour scheme pays homage to Ferrari's 312PB prototype.
- Ferrari's WEC season begins with the Prologue in Qatar on February 24-25.
Ferrari AF Corse has revealed the revamped livery for its Ferrari 499P Hypercar, set to compete in the 2024 World Endurance Championship (WEC).
Also Read: Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024
Inspired by the iconic 312PB, the new red-and-yellow colour scheme pays homage to Ferrari's racing heritage, celebrating past successes while embracing modern design elements.
The updated livery features a vibrant racing red, with a glossier finish to enhance visibility in low-light conditions. Additionally, more yellow highlights symbolising Ferrari's hometown of Modena adorn the car, creating a visually striking appearance.
According to Ferrari's statement, the livery aims to accentuate the car's body and cockpit with two distinct colour blocks, creating a dynamic and visually appealing composition that enhances the car's aerodynamic lines.
The unveiling of the livery coincides with the anniversary of Enzo Ferrari's birth on February 18, 1898, adding a symbolic touch to the team's preparations for the upcoming season.
Also Read: First Ferrari Purosangue Performance SUV Delivered In India
The Ferrari squad will kick off its campaign with the Prologue pre-event test at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar on February 24-25, followed by the season-opening Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km race on March 1-2.
