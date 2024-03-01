One-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Unveiled

Bugatti has unveiled a bespoke Chiron Super Sport "Hommage Type 50S," a creation inspired by the brand's historic 1931 attempt at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This special edition pays tribute to the legendary Type 50S, renowned for introducing Bugatti's 5.0-litre supercharged eight-cylinder engine with a dual overhead camshaft. This customised model is a collaboration between the customer and lead Sur Mesure designer Jascha Straub during a visit to Bugatti's headquarters.

Jascha Straub, Lead Designer Sur Mesure, states, “The Type 50S – and particularly chassis 50177 – are core parts of our history. Having a customer so passionate in his desire to pay homage to this racing legend is a real privilege. He and I spoke for hours, over many months, about the ways that we could create an authentic tribute, obsessing over every detail to ensure it was consistent with the Type 50S story but also completed to the incomparable standards of the Bugatti brand.”

What sets this model apart is the distinctive grille design, engineered for optimal aerodynamics and cooling. The grille also features a painted number '5' at its centre, a nod to the Le Mans race. The sleek black exterior, 'Le Mans 1931' script, and a concealed representation of the Circuit de la Sarthe pay homage to Bugatti's Type 50S.

On the inside, it is the recreation of the Type 50S engine-turned ornamental pattern, known as "Perlée," which extends from engine covers to knee protectors and a centre console. The predominantly black interior, accented with flashes of aluminium and "Perlée," is illuminated by the optional Sky View glass roof. Moreover, it displays hand-applied representations of the Le Mans exploits grace each door panel, while 'Le Mans 1931' is intricately hand-stitched into driver and passenger headrests.

Speaking of history, the 1931 Le Mans race witnessed Bugatti's entry of three all-black chassis. While displaying impressive speed on the racetrack, one vehicle met a tragic fate with a tyre failure at high speed, leading to its retirement. The remaining two, including chassis no. 50177, were voluntarily withdrawn to prevent further incidents.

Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director, Bugatti Automobiles, said: “It may not have the reputation of the Atlantic, the Royale, or the Type 35, but we managed to share our excitement for this car with the customer who recognised the importance of the Type 50S. Once again, the Sur Mesure team led by Jascha Straub has delivered an exceptionally personal project of co-creation, utilising the passion of our customers, the insight of our experts, and the skill of our craftspeople in the creation of a love letter to the iconic Type 50S. It’s not just a modern-day design homage but a continuation of a story that began nearly a century ago.”

Written by: Ronit Agarwal