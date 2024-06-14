Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Volkswagen VirtusHyundai Venue N LineBMW M4Toyota GlanzaHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MINI Cooper SE 2024Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Matter AERABMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2Harley-Davidson Breakout
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Dates Announced

Following a positive inaugural season, CEAT remains the title sponsor, continuing its successful partnership with ISRL as the league grows in popularity.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The second season of ISRL will run from January to March 2025.
  • The new season will feature more races and new stadiums, extending to 60 days.
  • Registrations open at the end of June 2024, with the auction in October 2024

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced the dates for its highly anticipated second season, which will run from January to March 2025, extending the season to 60 days. Following the success of its inaugural season, ISRL is set to feature more races, new stadiums, and a thrilling new racing format. Rider registration will open at the end of June 2024, with the auction scheduled for October 2024. CEAT continues its partnership as the title sponsor for this growing motorsport spectacle.

Indian Supercross League 1

While the schedule is yet to be released, fans can expect the sport to return to last year's venues such as Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Pune amongst the new additions yet to be announced.

 

Co-founder and Director of ISRL, Veer Patel, expressed excitement about the upcoming season, highlighting the overwhelming global interest from riders. Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer of CEAT, emphasised the remarkable success of the inaugural season and expressed confidence in the continued success of the partnership.

Indian Supercross League 2

Building on its unique franchise-based model, ISRL aims to push the boundaries of supercross racing and solidify its position as a leading force in the motorsports industry.

# ISRL# Ceat Indian Supercross League# Indian Supercross League# Motorsport# Cars# car
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Grand Finale in Bangalore was a rousing success as the event drew an unprecedented crowd of over 8000 spectators.
    BigRock Motorsports Wins Inaugural Indian Supercross League
  • Season 1 on the Indian Supercross League will feature three rounds being held in Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi.
    CEAT Indian Supercross League Announces 2024 Season One Race Calendar
  • Collaboratively, C.S. Santosh, N. Gautam, and Uday Shankar have obtained ownership of BigRock Motorsport, the fourth participating team in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). BigRock Motorsport is an extension of BigRock Dirt Park Pvt, Ltd.
    C.S. Santosh, N. Gautam, And Uday Shankar Acquire BigRock Motorsport In CEAT Supercross Racing League
  • Dhrumil Patel and Gaurav Gill have acquired the new team
    Indian Supercross League Gains New Team Named Gujarat Trailblazers

Latest News

  • Based on the STLA Smart platform, the new Grande Panda measures in at 3.99 metres in length and is mechanically-related to the Euro-spec Citroen C3.
    Fiat Grande Panda Debuts As Boxy Sub-4M Hatchback
  • Additionally, Bajaj has also updated the Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F with new graphics and a digital instrument cluster
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Gains USD Fork; Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
  • Following a positive inaugural season, CEAT remains the title sponsor, continuing its successful partnership with ISRL as the league grows in popularity.
    CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Dates Announced
  • Kevin Estre was the star of qualifying as he secured pole in his Porsche 963 with a last-minute lap of 3m24.634s.
    Porsche’s Kevin Estre Snatches Pole From Cadillac in Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole Qualifier
  • The Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Lego set is a detailed recreation of the supercar complete with scissor doors and a V12 engine.
    Lego Reveals New Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Set
  • The new Mini Countryman shares its underpinnings with the BMW iX1, which is already on sale in India.
    New Mini Countryman E Electric SUV Bookings Begin In India
  • As per Tata, the Safari can return an ARAI-certified combined average of 14.08 kmpl. But how fuel-efficient is it in real-world conditions?
    Tata Safari Diesel Automatic: Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested
  • Here’s how BMW Motorrad’s latest offering in India compares with its rivals in terms of pricing
    BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals: Price Comparison
  • Built by Mahindra and Jayem, the Bujji recently caught the attention of none other than Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra
    Watch: Anand Mahindra Meets Beastly 'Bujji' Car From Upcoming Kalki 2898 AD Movie
  • The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario made its global debut last year and is restricted to just 500 units, while the Senna Edition pays tribute to the iconic Brazilian F1 driver.
    Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Monster Senna Edition Listed On India Website; Launch Soon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved