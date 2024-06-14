CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Dates Announced

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced the dates for its highly anticipated second season, which will run from January to March 2025, extending the season to 60 days. Following the success of its inaugural season, ISRL is set to feature more races, new stadiums, and a thrilling new racing format. Rider registration will open at the end of June 2024, with the auction scheduled for October 2024. CEAT continues its partnership as the title sponsor for this growing motorsport spectacle.

While the schedule is yet to be released, fans can expect the sport to return to last year's venues such as Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Pune amongst the new additions yet to be announced.

Co-founder and Director of ISRL, Veer Patel, expressed excitement about the upcoming season, highlighting the overwhelming global interest from riders. Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer of CEAT, emphasised the remarkable success of the inaugural season and expressed confidence in the continued success of the partnership.

Building on its unique franchise-based model, ISRL aims to push the boundaries of supercross racing and solidify its position as a leading force in the motorsports industry.