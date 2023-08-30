Login

Indian Supercross League Gains New Team Named Gujarat Trailblazers

Dhrumil Patel and Gaurav Gill have acquired the new team
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

30-Aug-23 03:46 PM IST

  • The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League is scheduled to commence in October 2023
  • Gujarat Trailblazers is the latest franchise
  • Dhrumil Patel is an entrepreneur, and Gaurav Gill is a known figure in Indian motorsport

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League is introducing a new franchise team for the upcoming season called the Gujarat Trailblazers. This team will be owned by Dhrumil Patel, an entrepreneur based in Vadodara, and Gaurav Gill, a known figure in Indian motorsport. 

 

Gujarat Trailblazers are the latest team addition to the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League

 

Gaurav Gill, an Arjuna Award winner, is a motorsport icon with a career spanning more than two decades. He made his debut in the 2000 INRC season and achieved consecutive wins at the Indian Formula Rolon and Maruti Racing Championships in 2004 and 2006. He has secured seven wins at the Indian National Rally Championship and has also been a three-time Asia Pacific Rally Champion.

 

Dhrumil Patel and Gaurav Gill have acquired this franchise team 

 

Sharing the excitement, Gaurav Gill stated, “I am thrilled to enter the realm of supercross racing. As a racer myself, this holds immense importance for me. I am eagerly looking forward to the opportunity to channel my enduring passion for motorsports into this new pursuit. I am truly excited about establishing a great team and anticipate a season filled with exhilarating experiences.”

 

Also Read: Indian Supercross League Gains New Team Named SG Speed Racers

 

Dhrumil Patel is an entrepreneur who graduated from BITS Pilani and has credentials from Purdue University and Harvard. He has experience in industries including real estate, heavy engineering, retail, IT, hospitality and F&B, and trade and commerce. As a co-founder, director, and venture capitalist, he has been involved in the development of ventures such as Nilamber Group, Adroit Engimach Pvt. Ltd., and Hyatt Place Vadodara. He has also supported startups like WFC and Fantasy Akhada.

 

It brings together riders from across the globe to compete in various formats and categories

 

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new venture, Dhrumil Patel stated, “Joining the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League with the Gujarat Trailblazers is an exhilarating step forward. The league's innovative approach resonates with my entrepreneurial drive, and I am excited to bring that energy to the world of supercross racing. Through Gujarat Trailblazers, I aim to channel my passion for excellence and determination to create a formidable team that competes at the highest level.”

 

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League is scheduled to commence in October 2023

 

The anticipated debut season of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League is scheduled to commence in October 2023. The Supercross Racing League is a collaborative effort between the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and various franchises. It brings together riders from across the globe to compete in various formats and categories.

# Indian Supercross League# Indian Supercross League 2023# Gujarat Trailblazers# CEAT Indian Supercross League# Gaurav Gill Arjuna Award# Gaurav Gill

