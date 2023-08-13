Login

Indian Supercross League Gains New Team Named SG Speed Racers

Steel manufacturer APL Apollo has acquired a new team to compete in the newly minted Indian SuperCross league.
loader

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Aug-23 12:09 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • SG Sports, the sporting arm of APL Apollo Group, will debut in the world of high-octane motorsport through its ownership of a team in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League.
  • The newly christened team called SG Speed Racers will establish its base in Delhi.
  • The impending inaugural season of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League will commence in October 2023.

SG Sports, the sporting arm of steel tube manufacturer APL Apollo Group, is embarking on a new chapter by venturing into the world of high-octane motorsport. The entity has secured ownership of a team in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, signalling its intent to make a mark in the realm of adrenaline-pumping action and intense competition. The team, aptly named SG Speed Racers, is all set to make its base in the bustling city of Delhi. 

 

Also Read: Goodyear Unveils All-New Lineup Of Filters And Batteries

 


The impending debut season of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, scheduled to commence in October 2023, will witness SG Speed Racers vying for top honours. The league is a collaborative venture with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), ushering in a unique franchise-based Supercross Racing League. This platform converges riders from around the world, all set to compete in an array of formats and categories.

 

Also Read: Formula E's GENBETA Car Sets New World Record for Indoor Speed with a top speed of 218.71 kmph (135.9 mph)

 

Speaking on this significant stride, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CMD of APL Apollo Tubes Limited, shared his excitement. “Our entry into the exhilarating realm of Supercross with the acquisition of a team in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League marks a momentous milestone for SG Sports. Our legacy in promoting sports excellence propels us to develop the Supercross scene across India. Backed by world-class facilities and the unwavering support of FMSCI, we aim to nurture a new generation of exceptional riders capable of global competition. We extend our gratitude to CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League for this opportunity. Our aspiration is to expedite the growth of Supercross in India, leaving behind a lasting sporting legacy cherished globally.”

# CEAT Indian Supercross racing league

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Supercross League Gains New Team Named SG Speed Racers
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn