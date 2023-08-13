Indian Supercross League Gains New Team Named SG Speed Racers

SG Sports, the sporting arm of steel tube manufacturer APL Apollo Group, is embarking on a new chapter by venturing into the world of high-octane motorsport. The entity has secured ownership of a team in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, signalling its intent to make a mark in the realm of adrenaline-pumping action and intense competition. The team, aptly named SG Speed Racers, is all set to make its base in the bustling city of Delhi.

The impending debut season of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, scheduled to commence in October 2023, will witness SG Speed Racers vying for top honours. The league is a collaborative venture with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), ushering in a unique franchise-based Supercross Racing League. This platform converges riders from around the world, all set to compete in an array of formats and categories.

Speaking on this significant stride, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CMD of APL Apollo Tubes Limited, shared his excitement. “Our entry into the exhilarating realm of Supercross with the acquisition of a team in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League marks a momentous milestone for SG Sports. Our legacy in promoting sports excellence propels us to develop the Supercross scene across India. Backed by world-class facilities and the unwavering support of FMSCI, we aim to nurture a new generation of exceptional riders capable of global competition. We extend our gratitude to CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League for this opportunity. Our aspiration is to expedite the growth of Supercross in India, leaving behind a lasting sporting legacy cherished globally.”