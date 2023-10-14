Login

CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders

The league has four racing categories: 450 cc international riders, 250 cc international riders, 250 cc India-Asia mix, and the 85 cc junior class.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

14-Oct-23 10:34 AM IST

Highlights

  • The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is set to feature 85 international supercross stars.
  • The league offers a unique opportunity for owners to create dream teams with riders from diverse countries.
  • It has four racing categories and events in multiple Indian cities.

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) and the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) are set to launch a new motorsport event in India. The league has been successful in recruiting riders from across the globe who are prepared to compete in various categories and put their skills to the test.

 

The organisers have announced that a total of 85 international Supercross stars from countries including the US, Spain, France, Thailand, Indonesia, Germany, Sweden, South Africa, and Australia, plus local Indian talents, will make it a spectacular inaugural season, and having drivers from across the globe allows the team owners to create their dream teams. The first season will feature 64 riders, including 20 Indian riders. 

 

The inaugural season plans to host multiple rounds across three different cities in India. The league has four racing categories: 450 cc international riders, 250 cc international riders, 250 cc India-Asia mix, and the 85 cc junior class.

 

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League will debut in December 2023, and the formation of five teams has been announced, with more teams being revealed soon. The teams will select their riders in the Rider Auction, in which riders like Anthony Raynard, Greg Aranda, etc. will join the 450 cc international rider auction, and for the 250 cc auctions, we can see riders like Blake Ashley and Caleb Goullet. For the India-Asia mix auction, riders like Rugved Barguje and Ananda Rigi Aditya will join the line.

 

Talking about the response by the riders worldwide, Mr. Eeshan Lokhande, Director & Co-Founder of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, said, "with immense pride and enthusiasm, I am thrilled to announce that the CEAT ISRL has received interest from 85 riders, indicating the league's global appeal. Our mission remains focused on enhancing the quality of Supercross racing in India and elevating it to a global level. This league will be a testament to the prowess of Indian riders, and we're determined to make it a global phenomenon."


 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


 

# CEAT# CEAT Indian Supercross racing league# Racing League

