India’s First Night Race In Chennai Pushed To Next Season Due To Cyclone Michaung

The Formula 4 (F4) Indian Championship and Indian Racing League 2023 (IRL) was scheduled to host India’s first-ever night race on a street circuit in Chennai on December 9-10, 2023. While the event was indefinitely postponed in the wake of Cyclone Michaung, the organisers Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) have now announced that the night race has now been rescheduled to the next season in 2024.

In a statement, organisers RPPL, said, “Against this background of massive rainfall and relief measures, the Tamil Nadu government has requested RPPL to reschedule the race. Unfortunately, the Technical Calendar precluded us from conducting the event in December or in January apart from the originally scheduled December 9 and 10, 2023. Hence, in consultation with the Tamil Nadu Government, it has been decided to shift the event to the upcoming racing season.”

The inaugural night race for the F4 Indian Championship and IRL 2023 was set to take place on a street circuit and was called the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. Stretching at 3.7 km, it is said to be the longest street circuit in Asia and would include Island Grounds, Victory War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Sivananda Salai and Mount Road in the heart of the city. The season opener was originally scheduled to take place in Hyderabad but was later moved to the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) or Madras International Circuit due to the Telangana elections.



This would be India’s first night race and the Chennai street circuit had received certification from the FIA. Tickets went on sale on November 4 for the race. The complete championship will now be held at the Madras International Circuit alone.

RRPL and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on August 16, 2023. This kickstarted the development of the street circuit in Chennai including the road laying, track design, safety barriers, grandstands for spectators, lighting systems, lounges, publicity and more. The organisers said the circuit was ready for December 1 with all the necessary permissions in place. RPPL said that it will announce the 2024 season calendar in the coming days.