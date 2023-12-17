Login

India’s First Night Race In Chennai Pushed To Next Season Due To Cyclone Michaung

The inaugural night race for the F4 Indian Championship and IRL 2023 was set to take place on a street circuit in Chennai on December 9-10
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 17, 2023

Story
  • India’s first-ever night race was set to take place on a street circuit Chennai
  • The F4 Indian Championship & IRL will now take place at MMRT
  • Organisers will announce the calendar for the 2024 in the coming days

The Formula 4 (F4) Indian Championship and Indian Racing League 2023 (IRL) was scheduled to host India’s first-ever night race on a street circuit in Chennai on December 9-10, 2023. While the event was indefinitely postponed in the wake of Cyclone Michaung, the organisers Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) have now announced that the night race has now been rescheduled to the next season in 2024. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Racing Unveils New Livery For 2024 Formula E Season

 

In a statement, organisers RPPL, said, “Against this background of massive rainfall and relief measures, the Tamil Nadu government has requested RPPL to reschedule the race. Unfortunately, the Technical Calendar precluded us from conducting the event in December or in January apart from the originally scheduled December 9 and 10, 2023. Hence, in consultation with the Tamil Nadu Government, it has been decided to shift the event to the upcoming racing season.”

The inaugural night race for the F4 Indian Championship and IRL 2023 was set to take place on a street circuit and was called the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. Stretching at 3.7 km, it is said to be the longest street circuit in Asia and would include Island Grounds, Victory War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Sivananda Salai and Mount Road in the heart of the city. The season opener was originally scheduled to take place in Hyderabad but was later moved to the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) or Madras International Circuit due to the Telangana elections.
 

This would be India’s first night race and the Chennai street circuit had received certification from the FIA. Tickets went on sale on November 4 for the race. The complete championship will now be held at the Madras International Circuit alone. 

 

Also Read: Castrol And LCR Honda Partner To Find India’s Next Top Motorcycle Racer
 

RRPL and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on August 16, 2023. This kickstarted the development of the street circuit in Chennai including the road laying, track design, safety barriers, grandstands for spectators, lighting systems, lounges, publicity and more. The organisers said the circuit was ready for December 1 with all the necessary permissions in place. RPPL said that it will announce the 2024 season calendar in the coming days. 

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kawasaki Showcases Hydrogen-Powered Bike In Japan
Kawasaki Showcases Hydrogen-Powered Bike In Japan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4457 second ago

The hydrogen bike was part of a presentation showcased by the company as part of the Kawasaki Group Vision 2030 progress report

Tesla Recalls Over 2 Million Vehicles in the U.S. Over Autopilot Safety Concerns
Tesla Recalls Over 2 Million Vehicles in the U.S. Over Autopilot Safety Concerns
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The recall encompasses various Tesla models, including the Model S (2012-2023), Model X (2016-2023), Model 3 (2017-2023), and Model Y (2020-2023)

Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV
Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The brand has also revealed that the new model accounted for over 50 per cent of total HCIL sales during the last 3 months

BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile
BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

This challenging ascent, starting from sea level, saw four BMW R 1300 GS bikes surpass 6,000 metres within 24 hours.

Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV
Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models

Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP
Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The EV comes with a range of safety features as standard such as Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition: A Farewell with Only 8 Units
Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition: A Farewell with Only 8 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Audi Japan offers an exclusive VIN Art program. Where the owners can personalise a metal portrait frame engraved with their car's chassis number.

India Bike Week 2023: Motorcycles, Music, Custom Builds And More!
India Bike Week 2023: Motorcycles, Music, Custom Builds And More!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Themed ‘Everyone as One’, the tenth edition of the India Bike Week 2023 concluded on a high note

Panasonic Energy Announces Partnership With Sila Nanotechnologies
Panasonic Energy Announces Partnership With Sila Nanotechnologies
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The partnership aims at procuring nano-composite silicon anode material for lithium-ion batteries designed for (EVs)

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition gets special livery among other upgrades and will be restricted to just 25 units

MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia While Martin Suffers Worst Performance Of The Year
MotoGP Qatar GP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Wrestles Maiden Win Away From Bagnaia While Martin Suffers Worst Performance Of The Year
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

26 days ago

Whilst Bagnaia thought he could strike the decisive fatal blow to Martin’s title hopes, nothing proved stronger than Fabio Di Giannantonio’s will to prove himself and save his career under the lights in Qatar

Verstappen Wins Final Sprint Race Of The Year Ahead of Polesitter Norris In Brazil
Verstappen Wins Final Sprint Race Of The Year Ahead of Polesitter Norris In Brazil
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Despite the McLaren star Lando Norris securing sprint pole in qualifying, Verstappen stamped his authority on the Autodromo de Interlagos in the 24 lap sprint race

CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders
CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The league has four racing categories: 450 cc international riders, 250 cc international riders, 250 cc India-Asia mix, and the 85 cc junior class.

C.S. Santosh, N. Gautam, And Uday Shankar Acquire BigRock Motorsport In CEAT Supercross Racing League
C.S. Santosh, N. Gautam, And Uday Shankar Acquire BigRock Motorsport In CEAT Supercross Racing League
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Collaboratively, C.S. Santosh, N. Gautam, and Uday Shankar have obtained ownership of BigRock Motorsport, the fourth participating team in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). BigRock Motorsport is an extension of BigRock Dirt Park Pvt, Ltd.

Revamped 2019 INRC To Begin With The Bengaluru Sprint This Weekend
Revamped 2019 INRC To Begin With The Bengaluru Sprint This Weekend
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The all-new FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) will kick-off with the Sprint de Bengaluru 2019 this weekend, marking a new era for the series. The rally this weekend will sport the new INRC logo and provide a preview of what you can expect through the series. INRC has found new series promoters - Champions Yacht Club - that promise to bring world-class fare to each of the six rounds along with international drivers. The Bengaluru rally will run over two days at the LG Champions Green County next to the Bangalore International Airport. The event will begin with the unveiling of the INRC logo.

