Castrol And LCR Honda Partner To Find India’s Next Top Motorcycle Racer

Car and motorcycle lubricant maker Castrol has announced it will be joining forces with the LCR Honda MotoGP team, along with the Rajni Academy for Competitive Racing (RACR) to organise a talent hunt that aims to find India’s next top motorcycle racer. The talent hunt will be called ‘India’s Ultimate Motostar’ and will be a reality show that “aims to spotlight India’s most promising racing talents.”

The motorcycle enthusiasts will be shortlisted via an audition process, which will see them putting their skills out on a racetrack. The participants will then receive professional training from RACR at the Coimbatore Training Academy, while the “ultimate” winners will get the incredible opportunity to be trained under the LCR Honda MotoGP team at their racing facility in Europe. Castrol and MTV will be holding the regional auditions in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai with the participants undergoing multi-phase selections.

Speaking about the new opportunity for racers, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director - Castrol India Limited, said, “Castrol Power1 presents India’s Ultimate Motostar on MTV, is a platform uniting motorcycle enthusiasts, enabling them to showcase their skills and train with the best in India and LCR Honda Castrol MotoGP Team in Europe. This initiative underscores Castrol Power1’s unwavering support for India’s racing community, invigorating and nurturing their passion for premier motorcycling."

Lucio Cecchinello, Owner and Team Principal of the LCR Honda Castrol MotoGP™ Team stated, “Castrol's collaboration with Team LCR Honda symbolises our shared vision of pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, and consistently achieving outstanding performance, both on and off the racetrack. Collaborating with Castrol India Limited on the search for 'Castrol POWER1 presents India’s ULTIMATE Motostar on MTV’ is a testament to our commitment to tap into India's moto-racing landscape and elevate it. We are eager to witness the extraordinary moto-racing talent in the country and expect a tremendous response to this initiative.”

Castrol has a long-standing association with racing and has been associated with iconic riders and machines since the first Isle of Man TT in 1907. The lubricant maker partnered with LCR Honda for the 2023 MotoGP season.