RB Unveils New VCARB 01 Formula 1 Car with Bold Changes

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda continue as drivers, aiming for improved performance in the upcoming season.
By Yashraj Singh

1 mins read

Published on February 10, 2024

  • RB unveils its new VCARB 01 Formula 1 car at a special event on Las Vegas Boulevard.
  • The car features a blue and white livery, a throwback to the team’s Toro Rosso days and a closer collaboration with the main Red Bull team.
  • Technical upgrades include a pull-rod front suspension layout and redesigned sidepods.

The iconic Las Vegas Boulevard played host to a launch event where the rebranded RB team showcased its 2024 Formula 1 car, the VCARB 01, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for the squad. Sporting a fresh identity as 'Visa Cash App RB', the team formerly known as AlphaTauri and Toro Rosso introduced its latest challenger with a striking blue and white livery, reminiscent of its beloved Toro Rosso days, signaling a closer partnership with Red Bull.

 

Also Read: Formula 1 Sprint Race Format to Undergo Minor Revamp for 2024 Season

 

Under the hood, significant technical advancements promise to elevate performance, including a switch to a pull-rod front suspension layout and a redesigned sidepod area, aligning more closely with the winning formula employed by sister team Red Bull.

 

Redesigned sidepods are a highlight of the 2024 RB F1 car.

 

With a revamped management structure led by CEO Peter Bayer and newly appointed team principal Laurent Mekies, RB is poised for a transformative season. Behind the wheel, familiar faces Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda gear up for the challenge, aiming to build upon last year's achievements and propel the team to new heights in the constructors' championship.

 

Also Read: Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season

 

Speaking about the team's evolution, Ricciardo expressed confidence in RB's trajectory, highlighting the collective commitment to excellence and the shift away from being viewed solely as a development ground for young drivers.

 

As the 2024 F1 season unfolds, many eyes will be on RB as they strive to turn their aspirations into reality on the track or if they will fall by the wayside again.

