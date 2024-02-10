RB Unveils New VCARB 01 Formula 1 Car with Bold Changes
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on February 10, 2024
Highlights
- RB unveils its new VCARB 01 Formula 1 car at a special event on Las Vegas Boulevard.
- The car features a blue and white livery, a throwback to the team’s Toro Rosso days and a closer collaboration with the main Red Bull team.
- Technical upgrades include a pull-rod front suspension layout and redesigned sidepods.
The iconic Las Vegas Boulevard played host to a launch event where the rebranded RB team showcased its 2024 Formula 1 car, the VCARB 01, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for the squad. Sporting a fresh identity as 'Visa Cash App RB', the team formerly known as AlphaTauri and Toro Rosso introduced its latest challenger with a striking blue and white livery, reminiscent of its beloved Toro Rosso days, signaling a closer partnership with Red Bull.
Also Read: Formula 1 Sprint Race Format to Undergo Minor Revamp for 2024 Season
Under the hood, significant technical advancements promise to elevate performance, including a switch to a pull-rod front suspension layout and a redesigned sidepod area, aligning more closely with the winning formula employed by sister team Red Bull.
Redesigned sidepods are a highlight of the 2024 RB F1 car.
With a revamped management structure led by CEO Peter Bayer and newly appointed team principal Laurent Mekies, RB is poised for a transformative season. Behind the wheel, familiar faces Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda gear up for the challenge, aiming to build upon last year's achievements and propel the team to new heights in the constructors' championship.
Also Read: Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
Speaking about the team's evolution, Ricciardo expressed confidence in RB's trajectory, highlighting the collective commitment to excellence and the shift away from being viewed solely as a development ground for young drivers.
As the 2024 F1 season unfolds, many eyes will be on RB as they strive to turn their aspirations into reality on the track or if they will fall by the wayside again.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12174 second ago
The TomTom Traffic Index 2023 pegs London as the most congested city in the world, while Bengaluru and Pune feature in the top 10 cities.
-10353 second ago
Owners of the Huayra R Evo will enjoy exclusive track days as part of Pagani's Arte in Pista program, accompanied by professional drivers and support staff.
-1254 second ago
Each NXT Gen race weekend will feature two 20-minute practice sessions, a qualifying session, and a 20-minute race.
18 minutes ago
Announcement of a vehicle and battery manufacturing facility follows JSW picking up a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India late in 2023.
18 hours ago
The 2024 car&bike Awards celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry, and it will be held on February 27.
20 hours ago
The new digital console akin to the Pulsar N150 and N160, along with the revamped switchgear, is likely to be one of the primary changes in the updated NS200.
21 hours ago
The Whitelock 'Tinker Toy', built by Simon Whitelock back in 2003, holds the Guinness World Record for the most cylinders in a vehicle engine.
1 day ago
The Honda NX500 replaces the Honda CB500X and features minor design updates and a revised price tag, although it shares the same underpinnings and powertrain as the CB500X.
1 day ago
Shipments of three Toyota models were temporarily suspended in India after investigations found irregularities in certification tests
1 day ago
First launched in 2012, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the fastest-selling MPV in India and dominates the segment with a 37.5 per cent market share
1 day ago
The deal reinforces Silverstone's position as an international motorsport destination for the next decade
2 days ago
Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly express confidence in the A524's potential, highlighting continuity and strategic improvements.
3 days ago
Changes aim to address parc ferme concerns, allowing setup adjustments between Sprint races and Grand Prix qualifying.
6 days ago
The Sepang International Circuit, host of F1 races until 2017, may see the return of the Grand Prix, with Petronas holding naming rights
6 days ago
Haas acknowledges short-term challenges, emphasises focus on understanding the VF-24's strengths, and aims for a streamlined organisational structure.