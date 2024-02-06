Formula 1 Sprint Race Format to Undergo Minor Revamp for 2024 Season
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
Published on February 6, 2024
Highlights
- F1 Sprint race weekends in 2024 will feature Sprint qualifying on Fridays and Grand Prix qualifying on Saturdays.
- Power unit allocation increased to four per driver for 2024 and 2025.
- DRS activation rules modified to start one lap after the race start or safety car restarts.
Changes are on the horizon for Formula 1's Sprint race format as the sport gears up for the 2024 season. Following a recent meeting of the F1 Commission, it has been revealed that significant tweaks are in store to enhance the spectacle and address logistical challenges faced during the previous season.
One of the key alterations involves the reordering of the Sprint race weekend schedule across the six designated weekends. As per the proposed changes, Fridays will witness free practice sessions followed by Sprint qualifying, setting the stage for an action-packed Saturday. On this day, the Sprint race itself will take place, paving the way for traditional Grand Prix qualifying, which will retain its usual slot on Saturday, leading into the main event on Sunday.
Teams will now be allowed to fine-tune car settings between the Sprint race and GP qualifying.
This restructuring aims to alleviate concerns raised during the previous season regarding parc ferme conditions. Under the current setup, cars are essentially locked into their setups following just one practice session on Fridays, leading to instances where teams were forced to make setup sacrifices or incur penalties for adjustments. The revised schedule intends to address this issue by allowing parc ferme to be reopened between the Sprint race and Grand Prix qualifying, enabling teams to fine-tune their setups as needed.
In addition to the schedule reshuffle, several other changes have been announced for the 2024 season. The allocation of power units per driver has been increased from three to four for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, offering teams greater flexibility and strategic options.
Moreover, adjustments to the rules regarding the use of the Drag Reduction System (DRS) have been implemented. Race directors will now have the discretion to trigger DRS activation one lap after the start of the race or after a safety car period, streamlining the racing experience for fans and competitors alike.
Looking ahead, the F1 community eagerly awaits the finalisation of these proposed changes, which are slated to be presented to the World Motorsport Council on February 28.
