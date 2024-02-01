Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season

As the 2024 Formula 1 season gears up, several rule changes promise to impact the dynamics of the racing world. Here are eight notable tweaks and updates to keep fans in the loop:



1. Review Time Periods Tightened:

The 'Right of Review' process, allowing teams to contest decisions, sees a reduction in the appeal window from 14 days to just four days, with a possible 24-hour extension under special circumstances. Teams now need to pay a deposit, refundable only if their appeal is successful.



2. Increase in Potential Fines:

Teams and drivers could face heftier fines, with the maximum amount increasing from €250,000 to €1 million, providing a more stringent deterrent against rule violations.



3. Tighter Power Unit Usage Rules:

After a more lenient 2023, the power unit usage limits revert to three for internal combustion engine, motor generator unit – heat, motor generator unit – kinetic, and turbocharger, with control electronics and energy store limits remaining at two each.



4. Bigger Promotional Events:

Teams can now cover 200km in promotional events, offering more flexibility in pre-season shakedowns and promotional filming.



5. Changes to Testing Old Cars:

The Testing of Previous Car (TPC) program now requires all components on a two-year-old car to have prior official testing or race weekend experience, preventing potential loopholes.



6. Increased CapEx Limits:

Teams can now spend more on Capital Expenditure (CapEx) over a four-year period, ensuring facilities' upgrades and promoting competitiveness, with varying limits based on team standings.



7. Even More Strict Roll Hoop Requirements:

Roll hoops must undergo a more rigorous load test, enhancing their ability to withstand impact, a response to safety concerns following Zhou Guanyu's crash in 2022.



8. Plan for Wheel Displays Dropped:

The initially proposed rotating displays within wheel covers, affecting the car's weight limit, have been deferred, leaving room for potential revisitation.



Sprint Format – Yet to be Finalised:

Discussions are ongoing regarding potential updates to the Sprint format for 2024, aiming to streamline the weekend schedule. Specific details are under consideration by the Sporting Advisory Committee.