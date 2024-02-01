Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 1, 2024
- Teams and drivers now face higher fines
- Power unit usage rules revert to three components in 2024, emphasising reliability over the extended limits
- Formula 1 teams gain more flexibility in promotional events
As the 2024 Formula 1 season gears up, several rule changes promise to impact the dynamics of the racing world. Here are eight notable tweaks and updates to keep fans in the loop:
1. Review Time Periods Tightened:
The 'Right of Review' process, allowing teams to contest decisions, sees a reduction in the appeal window from 14 days to just four days, with a possible 24-hour extension under special circumstances. Teams now need to pay a deposit, refundable only if their appeal is successful.
2. Increase in Potential Fines:
Teams and drivers could face heftier fines, with the maximum amount increasing from €250,000 to €1 million, providing a more stringent deterrent against rule violations.
3. Tighter Power Unit Usage Rules:
After a more lenient 2023, the power unit usage limits revert to three for internal combustion engine, motor generator unit – heat, motor generator unit – kinetic, and turbocharger, with control electronics and energy store limits remaining at two each.
4. Bigger Promotional Events:
Teams can now cover 200km in promotional events, offering more flexibility in pre-season shakedowns and promotional filming.
5. Changes to Testing Old Cars:
The Testing of Previous Car (TPC) program now requires all components on a two-year-old car to have prior official testing or race weekend experience, preventing potential loopholes.
6. Increased CapEx Limits:
Teams can now spend more on Capital Expenditure (CapEx) over a four-year period, ensuring facilities' upgrades and promoting competitiveness, with varying limits based on team standings.
7. Even More Strict Roll Hoop Requirements:
Roll hoops must undergo a more rigorous load test, enhancing their ability to withstand impact, a response to safety concerns following Zhou Guanyu's crash in 2022.
8. Plan for Wheel Displays Dropped:
The initially proposed rotating displays within wheel covers, affecting the car's weight limit, have been deferred, leaving room for potential revisitation.
Sprint Format – Yet to be Finalised:
Discussions are ongoing regarding potential updates to the Sprint format for 2024, aiming to streamline the weekend schedule. Specific details are under consideration by the Sporting Advisory Committee.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6678 second ago
Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.
-6423 second ago
Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,
-3278 second ago
We head to the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan from Gurugram in the MG ZS EV, to see what it’s like to head out on a long-ish road trip with an electric car.
-527 second ago
Both the EV and the ICE versions of the Tata Curvv are expected to go on sale this year
1 minute ago
MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.
6 minutes ago
The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit
39 minutes ago
The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.
1 hour ago
In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.
1 hour ago
Andretti disagrees with F1's decision, vowing to continue work on a competitive F1 team.
1 hour ago
Ola Electric retailed over 31,000 units in January 2024, growing on a month-on-month basis as well, when compared to 30,000 units registered in December 2023.
3 days ago
Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren that will see him stay with the team beyond 2025
5 days ago
The contract duration remains undisclosed, but will likely extend beyond 2026 regulation shift
14 days ago
New livery for 2024 features greater use of orange while the blue touches from 2023 have been dropped.
20 days ago
Haas F1 Team undergoes a major leadership shake-up, parting ways with team principal Guenther Steiner after a disappointing 2023 season.
21 days ago
The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne