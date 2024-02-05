Login

Williams Reveals New Livery For 2024 F1 Car

Williams’ 2024 FW46 challenger retains the dark and navy blue colours on the new livery, along with naked carbon fibre on the lower part of the car.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 5, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 Williams F1 car gets red & white pinstripes as a nod to the team’s British identity
  • The FW46 also features Komatsu branding on the side pods, the brand’s new sponsor
  • The FW46 F1 challenger will be piloted by drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant

The Williams Formula 1 team has taken the wraps off its 2024 challenger, christened FW46. The team has opted for the same colour scheme on the new race car with the new livery finished in dark and navy blue along with naked carbon fibre on the lower part of the car in good measure.

 

Also Read: RB Unveils New VCARB 01 Formula 1 Car with Bold Changes

 

The Williams FW46 livery also includes red and white pinstripes around the nose and side pods, which is a nod to the team's British identity and inspired by some of Williams' iconic cars including the 1985 FW10 with Nigel Mansell behind the wheel, as well as the 1997 FW19 that won the title with driver Jacques Villeneuve. The livery also features the Komatsu branding on the side pods as part of a multi-year deal. The FW46 will be piloted by drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

 

(L-R) Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon will drive the FW46 in 2024.

 

Speaking at the launch event, James Vowles, Team Principal - Williams F1, said, "The FW46 has been the focus of the team for many months and there is still a tremendous effort going in from everyone at Grove to deliver our challenger for this year. As we look to build on the momentum from last season, we have a driver line-up in Alex and Logan that is capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future.”

 

Also Read: Formula 1 Sprint Race Format to Undergo Minor Revamp for 2024 Season

 

"Since joining Williams Racing a year ago, I've seen this team pull together to overcome a number of challenges and claim seventh in the constructors' championship, which meant a great deal for everyone involved. We've also shown the world that we're building the foundations for moving forward. We'll continue to strengthen the team both on and off the track through improvements to our infrastructure, investing in our people, and attracting fantastic new partners like Komatsu,” he added.

 

Alex Albon remains on the team having taken 27 points out of a total 28 secured by the team in the 2023 season. Meanwhile, Sargeant enters his second year with Williams after showing flashes of performance during the season last year and securing a single point during the Austin GP. The team finished in seventh place in 2023 and would be looking to improve its mid-order performance this year.

# F1# Formula 1# Racing# Motorsport# Williams F1
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

